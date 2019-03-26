LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Sexist Trolls Target Ashwin's Wife and Kid on Insta After Controversial 'Mankad' Dismissal

Unfazed by all the ugly hate coming her way, Prithi Ashwin asked the trolls to spam her husband instead.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
Image posted by Prtihi Ashwin on Instagram.
As the cricket world continues to debate on off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's decision to 'Mankad' Jos Butler during the Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals match on Monday was an "unsporting" one or not, sexist online trolls have taken the ugly route and targetted Ashwin's wife Prithi and their daughters after the controversial Butler run out.

The incident happened when Ashwin noticed the RR batsman Buttler was backing up too far. The veteran spinner then paused during his action and removed the bails from the non-striker's end. Butler was left bemused and angry. Heated arguments took place in the centre. The on-field umpire decided to go upstairs and ‘Out’ signal flashed on the big screen. Buttler had to return to the pavilion having scored 69 runs.

The sight of Ashwin 'Mankading' on the field didn't go down well with cricketers and fans, however, who termed it "unprofessional," "ugly," and against the spirit of the game.

While the cricket fraternity indulged in a healthy argument on Twitter, revisiting the many laws of of the "gentreman's game", certain misogynistic and so-called crusaders of the "spirit of the game" considered it okay to spam Ashwin's wife's Instagram and Twitter accounts and let her know that her husband was a "cheater."

Soon after the 'Mankad' fiasco, Prithi's Insta photo was flooded with despicable comments and taunts.

"Mam,..Ashwin did ah very shameful trick today.....It's bad to see making cheap tricks to out Butler.......Shame on that.....#VOICEOFINDIANS ..He has to pay for that.....Poor and disgrace tricks....,"(sic) wrote one user.

"Cheaters wife... Shame shame," read another comment.

"Ur hubby do such a disgrace ful act in cricket.... From today onwards respect for ash.... Is 000.(sic)"



Not just Prithi, their second daughter Aadhya's photo wasn't spared either.



The comments in the above post were disabled by Prithi but a Twitter user managed to screenshot some of them.







Unfazed by all the ugly hate coming her way, Prithi asked the trolls to spam her husband instead.







Earlier, the rare dismissal by Ashwin had divided the social media.

After the backlash, Ashwin stood his ground and responded to the accusations by saying that the dismissal was "instinctive" and not a "planned" one.

"On my part, it was very instinctive and it was not planned or anything like that," Ashwin said.

"It is there in the rules of the game. I don't know where the understanding of the spirit of the game comes from because quite naturally if it's there in the rules, it's there.

"So probably the rules need to go back and be sorted."


