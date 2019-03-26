Sexist Trolls Target Ashwin's Wife and Kid on Insta After Controversial 'Mankad' Dismissal
Unfazed by all the ugly hate coming her way, Prithi Ashwin asked the trolls to spam her husband instead.
Image posted by Prtihi Ashwin on Instagram.
The incident happened when Ashwin noticed the RR batsman Buttler was backing up too far. The veteran spinner then paused during his action and removed the bails from the non-striker's end. Butler was left bemused and angry. Heated arguments took place in the centre. The on-field umpire decided to go upstairs and ‘Out’ signal flashed on the big screen. Buttler had to return to the pavilion having scored 69 runs.
The sight of Ashwin 'Mankading' on the field didn't go down well with cricketers and fans, however, who termed it "unprofessional," "ugly," and against the spirit of the game.
While the cricket fraternity indulged in a healthy argument on Twitter, revisiting the many laws of of the "gentreman's game", certain misogynistic and so-called crusaders of the "spirit of the game" considered it okay to spam Ashwin's wife's Instagram and Twitter accounts and let her know that her husband was a "cheater."
Soon after the 'Mankad' fiasco, Prithi's Insta photo was flooded with despicable comments and taunts.
"Mam,..Ashwin did ah very shameful trick today.....It's bad to see making cheap tricks to out Butler.......Shame on that.....#VOICEOFINDIANS ..He has to pay for that.....Poor and disgrace tricks....,"(sic) wrote one user.
"Cheaters wife... Shame shame," read another comment.
"Ur hubby do such a disgrace ful act in cricket.... From today onwards respect for ash.... Is 000.(sic)"
View this post on Instagram
Team @jessicurl ! It always gives me great results There is a bit of frizz from the dead colour and all the humidity, but I am already tempted to get a nice summer hair colour Recommendation welcome! . . . #bumblebee #curlyhair #curlyindian #indiancurlyhair #curltalk #jessicurl #frizzyhairdontcare #curlywavy #prithirecos #curlynaturalhair #naturallycurly #curlsfordays
Not just Prithi, their second daughter Aadhya's photo wasn't spared either.
The comments in the above post were disabled by Prithi but a Twitter user managed to screenshot some of them.
So callled ‘spirited’ cricket fans commenting on Ashwin’s wife’s insta account to their kids .. where is spirit of life gone guys?? How disgraceful! pic.twitter.com/UeDhkSvfpO— Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) March 25, 2019
. @instagram should ban Ann these accounts #ashwin how conveniently these are asking for spirit of the game.. cheap! pic.twitter.com/wp9RJPla4b— Ishan Yadav Mahal (@BeingIshanCric) March 25, 2019
Unfazed by all the ugly hate coming her way, Prithi asked the trolls to spam her husband instead.
There are rules. And cameras. Now stop spamming my mentions and do it on Ashwin’s timeline. Also, Awwwwww Ankit .— Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) March 25, 2019
Said it too soon. Makkus are leaving messages to my babies on my pictures. Excellent. How so much intelligence and all?— Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) March 25, 2019
Earlier, the rare dismissal by Ashwin had divided the social media.
After the backlash, Ashwin stood his ground and responded to the accusations by saying that the dismissal was "instinctive" and not a "planned" one.
"On my part, it was very instinctive and it was not planned or anything like that," Ashwin said.
"It is there in the rules of the game. I don't know where the understanding of the spirit of the game comes from because quite naturally if it's there in the rules, it's there.
"So probably the rules need to go back and be sorted."
"My actions were within cricket's rules, can't be called unsporting."— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 25, 2019
- @ashwinravi99 responds to accusations of him unfairly running out @josbuttler. #RRvKXIP #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/ygOmyGTzCL
