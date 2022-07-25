'Mann Nahi Karta': Uber Driver's Honest Reply to Cab Request Will Make You Say 'Same'

Uber cancellations when you need to hitch an urgent ride to work or college can be painfully frustrating. What can be even more off-putting is when a cab driver keeps you waiting, promising you that they are en route to your location but never really show up. But what if your Uber driver straight up rejected on your request?

An image that is now going viral on Twitter shows an Uber driver doing just that. Ria Kasliwal, who is a Delhi-based Twitter user, shared a screenshot of her conversation with her cab driver. In the image, she can be seen asking the driver if he was coming, to which he responds “Mann nahi karta,” meaning, “I don’t feel like it.”

Well, who knew honesty could be brutal but equally hilarious?

Monday uthke kaam me jaane ka "Mann nahi karta" https://t.co/u6IQlAT4kn — Ananya Bhattacharjee (@sciphi_Ananya) July 25, 2022

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to garner over 7K likes. “Best Uber guy ever. At least he was honest. Otherwise, “Aa raha hu”, and either the cab keeps rotating at the same place or he/she instantly cancels,” commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Monday uthke kaam me jaane ka “Mann nahi karta.” Here are a few responses:

Conversation with the uber driver https://t.co/iEiDggJqq1 — Avinash Sharma (@_itsavinash01) July 24, 2022

I would think that this is edited but something very similar happened to me too https://t.co/Wv9Ub8vTM6 — Mri:| (@imapepinow) July 24, 2022

welcome to delhi Neo https://t.co/w7wHDM0C4f — Itô Girsanov (@cruindggn) July 22, 2022

Delhi is wild https://t.co/Nq3hN5aNJX — Sarah Sharma (@sararahahahah) July 22, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier, a Twitter user Jeremy Abbot took to Twitter and shared the most ‘wholesome’ cab ride of his life. Jeremy boarded an Uber in London and discovered a board stuck at the back of the front passenger seat with a message from the driver. In the message, the cab driver identified as Onur requests his passenger to communicate to him via text or notepad as he is deaf. Further, the message read, “You can use the AUX cable to play your own music – if you have anything with strong bass, I will enjoy it too. Thanks for bearing with me and have a great day.” Jeremy shared a picture of the message on his Twitter timeline along with a caption where he called Onur a ‘hero’ and declared this ride as the most wholesome Uber experience of his life.

Reacting to the tweet, users expressed their desire to meet Onur and take a cab ride with him. “I want to be in that car just now. I’ve so many songs that I’d enjoy, maybe Onur would too! What a guy, I hope you both have a brilliant day!” read one of the comments.

