'Mannat Bikti Nahi': Eight Times When Shah Rukh Khan Floored Everyone with His Wit and Humour

Shah Rukh Khan, the King of Bollywood, turns 55 today. The actor remains at the top of his game after decades in the industry and rightly so. The reason for his being one of the most admired Bollywood personalities is a combination of his on-screen and of-screen charm. Hailing from a middle-class family, SRK displays a distinct down-to-earth quality that sets him apart from the rest. One of the intelligent artists in the entertainment world, his witty one-liners and quirky replies make him articulate.

Whether it is hosting award nights or one-on-one-interviews or Twitter’s ask me anything session, the superstar is always at his candid best. In a world where Twitter has become the point zero for most trolls, SRK always has a turnaround approach and ends up winning more hearts. He often conducts #AskSRK session on Twitter, which invites fans to interact with him via questions that he replies to with characteristic wit. In addition to his quick wit, his unmissable charm and humour on the platform are forever refreshing.

Check some of the most epic spontaneous responses that proves he is the King of Bollywood. Here we have a few standout moments compiled for you to decide for yourself.

1. Khan, who is the co-owner of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, gave a delightful shoutout to batsman Rahul Tripathi at post presentation. The 29 year old was collecting his Man of The Match Award for his blistering knock in the 21st Match in Abu Dhabi. He couldn’t stop smiling when SRK was heard saying, “Rahul...naam tohsunahoga”

Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020

2. SRK was recently asked by a Twitter user when he is planning to sell his sea-facing bungalow Mannat in Bandra, Mumbai. The actor’s profound response went massively viral on the microblogging site.

Bhai Mannat bikti nahi sar jhuka kar maangi jaati hai....yaad rakhoge toh life mein kuch paa sakogay. https://t.co/dh3gJTVnOu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

3. In another similar interactive session, he asked fans to throw questions they wanted to know the answers to. A fan asked Shah Rukh Khan why doesn’t he burn the CD of his film, Ra One. He replied asking how much more salt on the burn. No wonder, his followers keenly look forward to these ask anything sessions with the superstar.

Arre kitna jale pe namak chidhoge!! https://t.co/KOUdo7h4zI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 8, 2019

4. Recently, a user of the microblogging site asked King Khan what one should eat to become a superstar like him. And SRK, like always, gave the witty most responses.

This is a joke....I read sometime back. I don’t mean it, it’s just a joke...’ people say u r wot u eat, but I don’t remember eating a legend ever’ https://t.co/IDk466lk1I — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

5. Shah Rukh has often been asked to pick one from the two other big Khans - Salman and Aamir. He almost always has managed to find the most amazing answers. On Twitter again, when he was asked, he slayed it in just a few words.

Don't ask dodgy questions. https://t.co/3wCpbUJOfT — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

6. Known as the King of Romance, SRK is a heartthrob of millions. Girls go weak in the knees every time he lifts his ladylove in his arms. A crazy fan asked him if he would marry her. SRK's reply was the best thing in the thread and stole more hearts.

Marry marry....doesn't anybody want to be 'friends' anymore??!! https://t.co/lXgwfB8qWD — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

7. SRK was recently asked on which system he pays when going out with non-popular friends. His quip was he doesn’t carry cash. SRK’s sense of humour has only become sharper over the years we admit.

Not related to being famous or not but they pay....I don’t carry money https://t.co/UtJEUgcyes — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

8. A user tweeted how he made everyone SRK’s fans at home during the lockdown. Khan requested him to do the same around the locality. SRK’s humour and wit-filled answer took the cake.

Ab Mohalle mein bhi mera naam phailo do please! https://t.co/jdQdtFeQY4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2020

Happy Birthday, King Khan! Stay awesome.