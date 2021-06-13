Manoj Bajpayee's Expressions to Annoying IT Boss in 'Family Man 2' Inspires Priceless Memes

Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni has been a hit among audiences and fans since it was dropped on Amazon Prime on June 4. The second season of the thriller series which has garnered rave reviews from critics and bingers alike has also been a goldmine of memes thanks to the show’s quirky writing and gripping storyline. While the Internet is still going gaga over Chellam sir and his Google-level powers, there’s a new meme in town and it involves Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee having a word with his boss.

The scene that has inspired endless memes shows Srikant asking his nagging IT boss to leave him alone as he’s having a bad day. Annoyed by the constant “don’t be a minimum guy" jibes, Srikant lets his expressions do the talking.

*Le me after staying 2 years continuously at home in covid 19 #MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/TbkVsaHpRC— Ankit kumar (@AnkitKu080) June 11, 2021

Here’s the exhibit:

Bachchan sahab :- aao Aradhya tumko maths pdha duAishwarya :- pic.twitter.com/UOWzO2gtxI — Internet explorer ➐ // Shina Fan account ❤️ (@explorerhoon) June 10, 2021

Me to my mom every morning when she comes to wake me up#MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/C5f1SL5XVh— cheeku (@vidyashet7) June 11, 2021

#MemeTheFamilyMan @SrikantTFMWhen someone tells me RCB will win the IPL Trophy. Me: pic.twitter.com/9M9SYjUDdC — Preet Yadav (@ImPreetRao) June 11, 2021

#MemeTheFamilyMan My manager reaction when I ask for leave pic.twitter.com/bdjvSloOJA — Upasana Rath (@upasana_07) June 12, 2021

#memethefamilyman After scheduling a plan for 30 days of physical fitness .On day 1.Mind : start kar beyMe : pic.twitter.com/LSCjGvuS6r— sree nivas (@sreeniv02523489) June 11, 2021

#MemeTheFamilyMan Professor: 75% attendance is mandatory for sitting in exam.me: pic.twitter.com/oKpMGBBIc8— Harsh Gupta (@__harsh_gupta__) June 12, 2021

#MemeTheFamilyManWhenever i was in trouble in life.My father to me pic.twitter.com/ditOQ0xoyx— Aran pradhan🇮🇳 (@AranPradhan) June 12, 2021

When Indian team Or MI needs a wicket Bumrah be like :- #MemeTheFamilyMan pic.twitter.com/eQkfAhE7kE— Maulik Vadariya (@MaulikVadariya) June 11, 2021

#MemeTheFamilyMan'Please turn off all personal electronic devices, including cell phones an….'Passengers: pic.twitter.com/g5asS7nHoS — Chitra (@shuddupsharma) June 11, 2021

#MemeTheFamilyManWhen someone comes to give a free advice pic.twitter.com/3r0vcysbJR — celebrity (@Shah_151) June 11, 2021

Earlier, joining the bandwagon, Mumbai Police shared a Chellam Sir meme with a subtle message against the use of drugs. This hilarious twist to the Chellam Sir meme attracted the attention of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of the Amazon Prime series, The Family Man.

Love our cops for their sense of humour 😂HAT Media team… @PoliceWaliPblic Chinmay Munghate, Anil Rajpurohit, and Sanika Sathyanesan you guys are the coolest!Thank you @MumbaiPolice for everything! 🙏— Raj & DK (@rajndk) June 10, 2021

Sharing their reaction to the tweet, Raj & DK could not stop themselves from appreciating the creativity of the social media team of Mumbai Police.

