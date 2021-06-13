CHANGE LANGUAGE
News18» News»Buzz»Manoj Bajpayee's Expressions to Annoying IT Boss in 'Family Man 2' Inspires Priceless Memes
2-MIN READ

Manoj Bajpayee's Expressions to Annoying IT Boss in 'Family Man 2' Inspires Priceless Memes

Amazon Prime / Family Man 2.

Amazon Prime / Family Man 2.

The scene from 'Family Man 2' that has inspired endless memes shows Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee asking his nagging IT boss to leave him alone as he's having a bad day.

Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Samantha Akkineni has been a hit among audiences and fans since it was dropped on Amazon Prime on June 4. The second season of the thriller series which has garnered rave reviews from critics and bingers alike has also been a goldmine of memes thanks to the show’s quirky writing and gripping storyline. While the Internet is still going gaga over Chellam sir and his Google-level powers, there’s a new meme in town and it involves Srikant aka Manoj Bajpayee having a word with his boss.

The scene that has inspired endless memes shows Srikant asking his nagging IT boss to leave him alone as he’s having a bad day. Annoyed by the constant “don’t be a minimum guy" jibes, Srikant lets his expressions do the talking.

Here’s the exhibit:

Earlier, joining the bandwagon, Mumbai Police shared a Chellam Sir meme with a subtle message against the use of drugs. This hilarious twist to the Chellam Sir meme attracted the attention of filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the creators of the Amazon Prime series, The Family Man.

Sharing their reaction to the tweet, Raj & DK could not stop themselves from appreciating the creativity of the social media team of Mumbai Police.

first published:June 13, 2021, 10:38 IST