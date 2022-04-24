Manoj Bajpayee's Thoughtful Gesture for Pregnant Woman is Winning Him New Fans

Manoj Bajpayee is one of the finest actors we have and a story about him shared on Twitter by a journalist shows that he is a thoughtful person too. It was the actor’s birthday on April 23 and wishes poured in from admirers on social media. On this occasion, the journalist shared a story about the time she was pregnant and had gone to interview the ‘Family Man’ actor. Bajpayee’s thoughtful and unexpected gesture had won her heart. The best part of the story is that the actor replied to the thread and sent love for the journalist’s son.

On his birthday, my favourite story about @BajpayeeManoj — here goes. Around 2013, I was heavily pregnant with my son, and Manoj was promoting a film in Delhi. Along with a few other journalists, he called us over to his suite at the hotel where he was staying. He spoke to — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2022

reporters sitting on the couch in the drawing room/ waiting area, as I waited my turn. When it was time for me to interview him, he said, "let's move it inside?" I was confused for a second. Then he led me to the bedroom, made me sit on the bed, asked me to put my feet up and — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2022

he fluffed up two pillows and tucked them behind my back. He himself sat a distance away on a couch. 8 months pregnant, I was on my feet for a long time that day and I have since then never forgotten that kind gesture. It's my favourite story to tell of the man. He didn't have — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2022

to do that, the star and extraordinary actor that he is, but he did and it's things like this that separates him from the rest of the crowd. Perhaps he himself has forgotten about this, but I haven't and I never will. Happy birthday Manoj. — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) April 23, 2022

Thank you @MasalaBai Give my love to your Son! — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 23, 2022

Netizens were moved by the actor’s gesture.

