Man's Ad with Oddly Specific Requirements for Housemate Goes Viral on Twitter

With urban real estate becoming progressively expensive, having housemates and sharing accommodations are on the rise. And wherever there are housemates, there are interesting stories to be told. Recently, one man from Ireland’s Dublin wrote a list of the strangest requirements from a potential housemate, and Twitter had a field day with it. According to a Times Now report, his ad was posted on the website Daft.

The unidentified lister, who put up the ad on the Irish housing website, described the accommodation in these words: “I expect this would particularly suit a writer, artist, a mindfulness practitioner or someone who studies at home. We seek someone who is interested in nature, gardening and participating in our little community- We do NOT seek some involved in the modern day rat race or who has a job outside the home."

The advertisement with these oddly specific requirements was shared on Twitter by user @ruthblxney, after which it went viral.

dublin rental market is never on a normal one pic.twitter.com/smp5XP28VI— root (@ruthblxney) July 22, 2021

Some Twitter users saw the plot of a Hollywood thriller or an episode of a true-crime series waiting to happen.

Plot twist: the three girls kill him and take over his house. The gardener composts his remains, the literature student creates a compelling narrative in which he's emigrated in search of nirvana, and the IT specialist sets up his social media to look like he's left the country.— Oscar Do Gooder Franklin (@OscarNMFranklin) July 23, 2021

The podcast of this true crime story is gonna be gross..— Roisin Kelly 🇵🇸 (@roisinanna) July 23, 2021

Another had a self-admittedly “hot take".

Sounds like one of those cults where it's just a pervy man wanting young women using the false pretense of a community and other cultish jargon, that's my hot take I stand over it.— Ally Mc Culladgh (@culladgh) July 23, 2021

Some users expressed serious apprehensions about the house and its occupants.

40 year old retired man living off the income he receives from 20 year old renters.— Dáire Ó Néill (@DaireO21) July 23, 2021

M (40s), "passionate gardener", sharing with 2xF (20s), seeks "someone who is interested in nature, gardening and participating in our little community".Seems legit! — Phil (@DrSchwitters) July 23, 2021

The usage of the phrase “passionate gardener" drew a lot of conjecture.

"passionate gardener" conjures some images.— Dara (@Diplah) July 23, 2021

When my wife was in her 20's she rented a room in Clontarf from an older guy (great gardener btw) who seemed mild-mannered but a bit irascible when I'd show up. Tenants before and after were both young women. When my wife moved out he scrawled a really angry message to her 😳.— Michael Lenehan / Mícheál Ó Leannacháin (@xlenm) July 23, 2021

Just read the Passionate gardener 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣— Gatsby (@Gr8Gatsbyy) July 24, 2021

Many suspected it was a “cult" or “commune" of sorts.

Bit cultish— teresa (@ttlovescc) July 23, 2021

…must be willing to participate in our little community! 😂 pic.twitter.com/OjdmwgI2I0— Those Conspiracy Guys (@tconspiracyguys) July 23, 2021

Manson Family 👍— Tank LeBeouf (@Squidbizniz) July 23, 2021

The original advertisement described the current housemates in these terms: “Current occupants are 1. Owner (male 40s) who is retired and a passionate gardener, 2. Brazilian (female) IT professional (20s) working from home, and 3. American (female) IT master’s student (20s) studying from home."

The lister also added: “The rent is below the market rate because the primary goal is not commercial but rather to find the right person who will bring good energy to the home. Replies should include a brief description of yourself and a mobile number."

On Twitter, the post garnered almost 3000 likes, 57 quote tweets and 96 retweets. According to a report by Times Now, the ad has since been removed.

Do you think this bizarre list of housemate personality traits could be a genuine requirement?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here