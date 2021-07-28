CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Olympics2020#Coronavirus#ExamResults#Parliament#RajKundra
Home» News» Buzz» Man's Ad with Oddly Specific Requirements for Housemate Goes Viral on Twitter
3-MIN READ

Man's Ad with Oddly Specific Requirements for Housemate Goes Viral on Twitter

Some Twitter users saw the plot of a Hollywood thriller waiting to happen in the ad. (Credits: Twitter/@ruthblxney)

Some Twitter users saw the plot of a Hollywood thriller waiting to happen in the ad. (Credits: Twitter/@ruthblxney)

The unidentified lister from Dublin posted a bizarre ad for a housemate with the 'right energy.'

With urban real estate becoming progressively expensive, having housemates and sharing accommodations are on the rise. And wherever there are housemates, there are interesting stories to be told. Recently, one man from Ireland’s Dublin wrote a list of the strangest requirements from a potential housemate, and Twitter had a field day with it. According to a Times Now report, his ad was posted on the website Daft.

The unidentified lister, who put up the ad on the Irish housing website, described the accommodation in these words: “I expect this would particularly suit a writer, artist, a mindfulness practitioner or someone who studies at home. We seek someone who is interested in nature, gardening and participating in our little community- We do NOT seek some involved in the modern day rat race or who has a job outside the home."

The advertisement with these oddly specific requirements was shared on Twitter by user @ruthblxney, after which it went viral.

RELATED STORIES

Some Twitter users saw the plot of a Hollywood thriller or an episode of a true-crime series waiting to happen.

Another had a self-admittedly “hot take".

Some users expressed serious apprehensions about the house and its occupants.

The usage of the phrase “passionate gardener" drew a lot of conjecture.

Many suspected it was a “cult" or “commune" of sorts.

The original advertisement described the current housemates in these terms: “Current occupants are 1. Owner (male 40s) who is retired and a passionate gardener, 2. Brazilian (female) IT professional (20s) working from home, and 3. American (female) IT master’s student (20s) studying from home."

The lister also added: “The rent is below the market rate because the primary goal is not commercial but rather to find the right person who will bring good energy to the home. Replies should include a brief description of yourself and a mobile number."

On Twitter, the post garnered almost 3000 likes, 57 quote tweets and 96 retweets. According to a report by Times Now, the ad has since been removed.

Do you think this bizarre list of housemate personality traits could be a genuine requirement?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:July 28, 2021, 15:59 IST