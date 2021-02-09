Man's 'Anti-masker' Face Cover Goes Viral, Internet Can't Decide if it's Harmless or Cruel Joke

Since the Coronavirus pandemic began, there has been a section of “anti-maskers” raising their voice against mandatory mask and social distancing norms.

While there are multiple studies and ample proof to show that wearing mask is a necessity not only for your personal safety, but as a larger civic duty to keep others safe, the anti-maskers have been deliberately going to public places sans face covers just to annoy or prove that they know better. Most of these places have to turn down the customer/visitor with polite requests which can sometimes get rather heated.

Whether as a parody of such people or simply as cruel prank, a man ordered custom face mask to deceive people. The mask has lower half of his face printed on it, and looks like there is a disposable mask that he has adjusted to his chin. (Something a lot of people do willingly/unknowingly and is a very unsafe way of using masks).

In a viral video, username Brianhetheman says, “So last night I posted my mask video. And it was 3.7 million views before it was taken down. I reposted it anyway.” He is referring to the popular video sharing app Tik-Tok here which has the habit of taking down videos promoting misinformation.

He informs the public that he is at the car dealership to check up on his car which is being fixed up. “I’m gonna go in there and see if anybody notices it,” he says. He then proceeds to the store. As expected, the staff there informs him to wear his mask properly. “Put your mask up, you have to put it over your nose,” a man can be heard off the camera. He cheekily replies, “It is over my nose,” then pulls it down to reveal the deception.

“Wow that is too cool” the other man says.

Here is the video:

Please this is so silly pic.twitter.com/DfojLamdCM— bria (@bria_tortilla) February 6, 2021

Some people on Twitter did not like this idea of riling up people unnecessarily.

So he basically asking for controversy ?... the ignorance jumped out— it’s a slime ✨ (@timmythaplug) February 7, 2021

Some people get so excited about being able to prove someone wrong.— American Exceptionihilism (@dark_gone) February 7, 2021

Some other users, however enjoyed the joke.

After telling yet another stranger your mask is up for the 50th time pic.twitter.com/4wPEe1scEN— Accidental Shit Talker (@Doobie_tha_kid) February 7, 2021

This don’t make no sense how perfectly it matches his face pic.twitter.com/VnEE7k7nxT— ♐️SAG VIBEZz ONLY♐️ (@StayTooned__) February 7, 2021

So, what do you think? A harmless joke or a nasty prank?