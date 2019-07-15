Take the pledge to vote

Man's Best Friend: 75-Year-Old Kicks Alligator In the Face To Save Dog

He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured.

Associated Press

Updated:July 15, 2019, 10:04 AM IST
Man's Best Friend: 75-Year-Old Kicks Alligator In the Face To Save Dog
Image for Representation.
A 75-year-old Florida man says he kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog.

Buddy Ackerman says the 8-foot (2.44-meter) gator came from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium earlier this week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk.

He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida wildlife officials came and trapped the gator later that day.

