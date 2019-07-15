English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Man's Best Friend: 75-Year-Old Kicks Alligator In the Face To Save Dog
He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured.
A 75-year-old Florida man says he kicked an alligator in the snout after it attacked his dog.
Buddy Ackerman says the 8-foot (2.44-meter) gator came from a retention pond near his Palm Harbor condominium earlier this week and grabbed the dog while they were out for an early morning walk.
He kicked the gator until it let go of the golden retriever. Neither animal was injured.
The Tampa Bay Times reports that Florida wildlife officials came and trapped the gator later that day.
Rishikesh's Iconic 'Lakshman Jhula' Closed Down After 90 Years, Deemed Unsafe and Beyond Repair
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
Monday 08 July , 2019
Your Handwriting Can Reveal A Lot About Your Personality
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
