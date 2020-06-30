Man's Best Friend: Dog Informs Owner's Family About Double Murder

In a rare incident, a pet dog 'informed' the brother of his master about the latter's murder.

The incident took place in Peepal Tola locality in Thakudwara area in Moradabad on Monday night.

Ginger, the pet dog of Mohit Varma, went to the house of his brother Sanjay Varma who lives at a short distance and started barking loudly.

Sanjay was surprised to see Ginger alone and felt that something was wrong because the dog never went out without the master.

Sanjay called up his brother Mohit and his wife Mona but there was no response.

He then asked his son to go to Mohit's house and check. The son reached the house with the dog and saw Mohit and Mona lying in a pool of blood.

The son informed his farther and the police and several neighbours who immediately reached the spot.

SSP Moradabad Amit Pathak said that prima facie, it seems to be a case of loot and murder.

Forensic teams have been called in while the bodies have been sent for post mortem.

Mohit Varma was involved in cable business and the murder could be a result of business rivalry, police suspects.