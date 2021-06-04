Man's Best Friend: Dogs are Born With the Ability to Communicate With Humans

Dogs’ bonding with a human is unlike any other and their compatibility to live with a human as ‘companion’ has earned them the title of ‘human’s best friend’. Now, the latest study conducted on puppies suggests that this ‘ability’ of dogs to communicate with humans maybe with them from a very young age. So, while you can train your dogs for better response, their basic ability to respond to your gestures is present with them right from the start. According to Daily Mail, this study conducted by researchers at the University of Arizona tried to understand the dogs’ ‘social communication’ skills with humans. The finding of the study conducted by a team of researchers led by Dr Emily Bray, suggests that dogs are born with ‘human-like’ social skills which allow them to communicate with people right from the start. Even small puppies can listen to people by following cues such as pointing gestures; however, it takes a bit longer for dogs to communicate back.

The researchers also noted that puppies’ genetics could impact these abilities in them and observed a 40 per cent variation of capability in the different breed.

For the study, Dr Bray and her team looked at how 375 eight-week-old puppies performed a series of tasks designed to measure their social communication skills. These puppies had little prior experience of human interaction.

These observed lot included 98 Labrador retrievers, 23 golden retrievers and 254 Labrador golden crosses from 117 different litters. All had an extremely similar rearing history and a known pedigree dating back multiple generations.

In one of the tasks, the puppies were required to find a treat hidden under overturned cups when a researcher pointed to it. The dogs were successfully able to do it even when the odour was masked to make sure that they were not following their smell sense to do the task.

For another task, the researchers tried initiating an interaction by speaking in ‘dog-directed speech’ using a high-pitched voice. The puppies’ response was measured in terms of how long they held gaze with humans.

All the 375 puppies observed under this experiment were able to do at least one task suggesting that it is compatible with social communication using gestures and eye control since the very start.

In another control test, when they were given any direction, these puppies did not look at people for answers when food was locked in a container. This suggested that these puppies may have the capability to respond to human direction, their ability to initiate communication on their own may come later.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here