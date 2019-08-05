Man's Best Friend: Father and Son Say Dog Alerted Him About Fire in House
A Mississippi man says the family dog saved him and his son from a house fire.
Marvin Foster of New Albany tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that he was getting out of the shower Tuesday when Dudley the dog bumped the bathroom door and alerted him about a fire in the kitchen.
Foster got dressed and yelled to his son, Terrance, that they needed to get out of the burning home.
The two men escaped, but a wall fell and jammed the bathroom door, trapping Dudley inside. New Albany firefighters rescued the dog and gave him water and oxygen.
Dudley had burns to an ear and his eyes, and he inhaled smoke. He is recovering at a veterinarian’s office.
Foster says the dog is his hero.
