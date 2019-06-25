Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Man's Best Friend Indeed: Dog Helps Police Find Owner Who Fell Into a Ditch, Keeps Watch on Ambulance

"They were able to come to my aid because they spotted Jack whimpering on the road, and they called an ambulance to check me over," the man said.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 25, 2019, 1:58 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Man's Best Friend Indeed: Dog Helps Police Find Owner Who Fell Into a Ditch, Keeps Watch on Ambulance
"They were able to come to my aid because they spotted Jack whimpering on the road, and they called an ambulance to check me over," the man said.
Loading...

In yet another instance of dogs living up to their reputation of being “man’s best friend”, a year-old pup saved his owner’s life by showing police the ditch he had fallen into during a walk in Ireland.

62-year-old Pat Brennan was out with his canine friend Jack for a nightly walk when he “fell down a ditch on a bog road just outside Portarlington on the Laois-Offaly border and disappeared into the dark undergrowth below,” the Irish Independent reported.

Jack stayed on the road close, helping police identify the man’s location.

"I'm a bit of an astronomy geek, and I had noticed a planet beside the moon while out walking, and I was looking up, wondering which one it was," Pat was quoted as saying.

"Jack was scratching around beside me, and when I went to move on again he kind of jerked the lead and knocked me off balance.

"I've had a stroke in the past so my balance isn't great, and I ended up falling sideways down the bank and out of view. I knew there was no way I could get out, and I also feared that Jack might just run off, because he's only a pup."

Pat got through to 999 but realised he had another problem.

"When you ring the emergency services you get through to a central control station, probably in Dublin. You don't get through to anyone locally," he said.

"So I had to tell them I was somewhere on the bog road in Portarlington, and they had to pass the message on to the local gardaí."

By the time, a local garda unit was dispatched to try and find Pat, it was dark and the man was lying injured at the bottom of the bank.

"After about 10 minutes I could hear a car going by, but there was no way for me to alert them or draw their attention to me. But then when they spotted Jack they knew I must be nearby," Pat explained.

"They were able to come to my aid because they spotted Jack whimpering on the road, and they called an ambulance to check me over," he added.

"I wasn't too badly hurt, just a few cuts and bruises, and I was able to go home after being checked."

“Even when an ambulance arrived Jack wouldn’t rest unless he could see him!” the police wrote on Twitter along with a picture that shows the dog keeping a watchful eye on his owner.

Jack is now getting special treatment at home by Pat and his wife Melanie.

"Jack had followed me home from the shops one day about six months ago, and we fell in love with him. He hadn't been chipped but we had to bring him to the local dog pound in case someone claimed him," said Melanie.

"When nobody came for him, we got Jack as a rescue dog, and now he has repaid that favour by doing a bit of rescuing himself," said Melanie, patting Jack and getting ready for a walk.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram