Man's Best Friend? Owner in Self-Isolation Sends Dog Out to Get Cheetos

Image credits: Facebook

The self-isolation time might be pretty hard, especially if you love munching outside food every now and then. However, what would you do if you are craving for a particular packaged food and you don’t have it at home?


A man in Mexico has done something which most of us might not have even thought of. Antonio Munoz wanted to munch on some Cheetos on his third day of the quarantine, however, he had none at home. So, he decided to send his dog to the shop.


The four-legged friend of Antonio had a note attached to his collar. "Hello Mr. Shopkeeper. Please sell my dog some Cheetos, the orange kind, not the red ones, they’re too hot. She has $20 attached to her collar,” it read.


The note came with a small warning that read, “She will bite if not treated right. Your front neighbour".



Antonio was more than happy to see his pooch, a chihuahua, with orange Cheetos packet.


The news has gone viral ever since. People have been sharing their reaction to the incident. They even tried sending their pets to the shop.


Meanwhile, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have gone beyond 4 lakh globally, with 20,000 deaths worldwide.


