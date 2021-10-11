Man's Best Friend: Siberian Dogs Were Human Companions Even 20,000 Years Ago

Dogs are the oldest companions of humans and the close bonds between the species go back to 20,000 years ago. Now, a new study has found that when ancient Arctic human societies established trade links with Eurasian societies, they traded dogs for their usefulness. Dogs were extremely useful because they helped humans in hunting, sledding and herding. The trade links led to the interbreeding of the Siberian dogs with Eurasian dogs and shaped the canines’ evolution. Archaeologists show that even though the ancient human populations remained isolated for long times, they traded dogs when they encountered new populations. “Dogs were vital to the way society was running, so it also tells the story of why they were domesticated in the first place,” says Tatiana Feuerborn, a post-doctoral researcher at GLOBE Institute and lead author of the study, in a statement.

Alongside the other archaeological findings, researchers created genetic records of dogs which helped them see the movement of dogs. The findings indicate that dogs were probably traded as commodities, given their importance in ancient human societies. While the scientists could see the movements of Siberian dogs as they mixed and interbred with Eurasian dogs, human populations still remained genetically isolated, which indicated rather than an intermixing of societies, there were trade networks via which dogs travelled and mixed. The intermixing of dogs goes back at least 2,000 years from when ancient human societies started intermixing genetically. This paints a picture in which dogs are a key link between different human populations. This was around the time when ironworking was introduced. Later, societies also used reindeers for transportation. To manage reindeer herds, humans took the help of dogs.

The trade of dogs shaped the way they evolved. Their DNA profiles explain that there was introduction of new genetic material some 2,000 years ago. “Although there have been multiple admixture episodes, their Arctic ancestry component survives in the modern Samoyed breed,” said Laurant Frantz, co-author of the study, in the statement.

The study also found dogs’ DNA from furs that shows that the canines had a ‘second life’ with their human companions. There is evidence of ancient humans using dogs as food sources too.

