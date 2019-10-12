Man's Best Friend? Viral Video Shows Dog Carrying Handbag For Human

A short video clip of a black Rottweiler carrying a woman’s handbag with its teeth is making the rounds on the internet. The 24-second clip begins with the unleashed dog descending a flight of stairs, carrying a beige coloured bag between its mouth.

A woman can also be seen in the video walking in front of the dog and is believed to be the dog’s owner. The clip has since gone viral.

The clip is believed to be shot in Bukit Bintang district of Kuala Lumpur. However, it is not quite clear when the clip was taken.

Comments on the clip were mixed, with many praising the pooch for its loyalty and some saying that no thief would dare to snatch the handbag. Others also pointed out that the dog was without a leash.

One user commented on the clip, writing that it was a bad idea and that it was risking the dog’s life. “She could have just carried her handbag while walking with her dog on leash,” she wrote.

Another user by the name Ansa Nita criticised the owner for letting her dog carry her handbag while a third user questioned whether the owner was lazy or handicapped.

