Man's Desperate Search for $50 Bill Gifted by Grandparents 21 Years Ago Has Internet Invested

A man’s post for a fifty-dollar note that was given to him by his grandparents has gone viral on social media.

For 21 years ago, the note dwelled in Ryan DuBray’s wallet till he had to sacrifice this precious gift when he was returning from a beach. A toll tax counter on the George Washington Bridge compelled him to part with his two-decade-old memory that was priceless to him.

Ryan received the gift when he was starting his college and had the signatures “Nanny” and “Papa” on the upper-left corner.

He took to social media to give vent to his overwhelming emotions associated with that bill and promised a handsome interest should anyone ever returned it to him.

This is what he wrote on Facebook:

“The summer before my freshman year of college, my grandparents gave me a $50 bill to keep in my wallet in case of an emergency. They signed the back of it so they would know if I spent it and tried to replace it and would check on me every time I was home visiting. On Saturday 8/17/19, almost 21 years to the day, I finally had to spend it."

He went on to add how he found himself in a spot when an "unexpected $15 toll" parted him from his sentimental emergency money.

"While crossing the George Washington Bridge on the way home from Myrtle Beach there was an unexpected $15 toll that claimed my emergency money. I’m not going to lie, I was more emotional than I probably should have been, but there was always a comfort to knowing that I had that $50 bill should I ever need it. Now I can and probably will replace it with another, but it won’t be the same. Should anyone come across it I would happily trade it for another (with interest). Thanks Nanny and Papa!”

The endearing signatures reminded him not to spend the bill on anything till it was a genuine emergency but at the bridge he found out and was out of everything apart from the fifty-dollar bill.

He captured a few images of the bill before handing it over to the toll collector and then posted on social media, asking kind followers for help. Currently, the post has 534,000 shares, 102,000 comments and 457,000 reactions.

There were several well-wishers on his thread who hope he will get back his nostalgia dipped bill. “Serendipity in real life love it. I will be looking I am a bank teller in Bangor Maine I will also let my co-workers know to keep an eye out. Best of luck,” wrote one user.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.