Man's Disappointment After Seeing Favourite Restaurant Closed During Blizzard is too Relatable

How far can you go for your favourite food? Is it too much to battle heavy snow for getting a bite of your favourite meal? If you think so then you wouldn’t probably understand the disappointment of this Canadian man from a recent viral video. The man braved through thigh-deep snow on the road to walk up to his favourite Caribbean restaurant in Canada’s Ontario, only to be left heartbroken to find it closed. The incident was caught on the CCTV of this eatery named Niceys and has now gone viral. Overwhelmed by the loyalty, the eatery posted the video on Instagram and announced to give the man a free meal of his favourite food.

The video shows the man falling on his knees after finding the restaurant closed. He gathers strength to get up and walk back again but the disappointment is clearly visible through his body language. He throws his hands in the air in an exasperated manner before walking back with his shoulder down.

Overwhelmed by the customer’s loyalty, the eatery apologised to him for being closed on that day and hoped to host him soon. Posting the video on its Instagram page, the eatery added, “Whatever you had on your mind to purchase today, that meal is on us.”

Watch the video here:

Since being posted online, the video has received nearly 36,000 views while garnering several reactions from the Internet. Netizens expressed sympathies with the man and hoped that he gets to have his favourite food soon. “When he dropped into the snow, I FELT THAT,” wrote a user in his reaction while another commented, “My heart sank for him.”

Lauding the restaurant for its beautiful gesture, users requested it to give an update when they find this man. “Please post a picture or video when you guys find this amazing human! Would be an awesome picture to see .”

Can customer loyalty get better than this?

