Man's Forlorn Stare From Behind Bars As Mumbai Cop Gets Rakhi Spurs Memes

If finding humour in the simplest of things was an art, netizens definitely are the Picasso of it. The latest fodder for their viral trend of memes is a newspaper clipping of the Rakhi celebration at a Mumbai police station. The photo clicked by Emmanual Yogini featured in The Hindu newspaper, but what's the big deal about it? Many people tie rakhi to police officials and there’s nothing uncommon about it, right? But the Rakhi celebration is not the story here. The photo features a member of a Yuva Sena’s women’s wing tying Rakhi to a police officer inside a police station but what attracted people's attention in the picture was a man inside the lock-up in the backdrop. He looks at the Rakhi celebration with hands on his waist and hilarious body language. Adding an extra layer of awkwardness to the picture was the fact that the lock was not even 'locked'.

The picture was a golden treasure of meme templates and netizens did not waste time in coming up with interesting takes. People drew parallels between the photo and real-life situations and the results will surely crack you up

Many compared the energy of the photo to the viral angry Pakistani fan meme from the 2019 World cup. And we kind of agree.

Another user pointed that the picture was a perfect representation of the FOMO that a single child goes through during the Raksha Bandhan celebration.

The intent of a sustainable lifestyle staring at our daily high-calorie diet.

The subtle office situations also found their mention in the memes.

Users said that the meme template was here to stay and it was not just a trend fling that would come and go like that.

Check out some of the other reactions here:

