2-MIN READ

Man's Hilarious Multilayered Trap to Kill Blood Sucking Mosquitoes Deserves a Medal

Man's Hilarious Multilayered Trap to Kill Blood Sucking Mosquitoes Deserves a Medal

On June 25, a Twitter user @jakecoco shared a photo with a theory of how a mosquito would be killed in a trap made from a combination of the four ingredients.

Salt, rum, stick, and rock are four ingredients of a method of how to kill a mosquito. This meme is already a viral sensation on the Internet and it has been liked by over 4.5 lakh people on Twitter. On June 25, a Twitter user @jakecoco shared a photo with a theory of how a mosquito would be killed in a trap made from a combination of the four ingredients.

In the photo that was shared, four things are kept in a line on the surface of what appears to be a bench in a garden. On the left, there is some salt. Just right to that, there is a bottle cap. A little wooden stick is lying next to the cap on the right of which there is a small piece of rock. The theory, according to the user, goes like this — at first, the target mosquito would land on the salt mistaking it for sugar, which would make it thirsty. Now, when the mosquito would be looking for water, it would drink the liquid from the bottle cap kept next to it. The liquid is actually rum which would get it drunk. After that, the drunk mosquito would trip on the wooden stick and bang its head on the piece of rock. That’s how the mosquito would meet its end.

Almost everyone found the meme hilarious. One user termed it brilliant and said this was the best laugh he has had for some time.

Finding the theory hilarious, people posted witty comments in the replies to the tweet. Some users also tried their hands on taking the theory further. One such person wrote that the theory was not finished and after banging its head, the mosquito would get a concussion causing memory loss. The mosquito would wake up thinking of itself as a horse and neigh.

However, a Twitter user pointed out that the viral theory was actually from an old meme. Another user said that it was an old Czech joke.

Methods of killing mosquitoes make their way to viral memes on social media as mosquitoes remain a problem troubling people in tropical countries.

first published:June 28, 2021, 16:08 IST