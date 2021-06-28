Man's Hilarious Multilayered Trap to Kill Blood Sucking Mosquitoes Deserves a Medal

Salt, rum, stick, and rock are four ingredients of a method of how to kill a mosquito. This meme is already a viral sensation on the Internet and it has been liked by over 4.5 lakh people on Twitter. On June 25, a Twitter user @jakecoco shared a photo with a theory of how a mosquito would be killed in a trap made from a combination of the four ingredients.

In the photo that was shared, four things are kept in a line on the surface of what appears to be a bench in a garden. On the left, there is some salt. Just right to that, there is a bottle cap. A little wooden stick is lying next to the cap on the right of which there is a small piece of rock. The theory, according to the user, goes like this — at first, the target mosquito would land on the salt mistaking it for sugar, which would make it thirsty. Now, when the mosquito would be looking for water, it would drink the liquid from the bottle cap kept next to it. The liquid is actually rum which would get it drunk. After that, the drunk mosquito would trip on the wooden stick and bang its head on the piece of rock. That’s how the mosquito would meet its end.

Mosquito trap.The mosquito lands on the salt, thinking it's sugar. They get thirsty for water, but the cap has rum in it.The mosquito gets drunk, trips on the stick and bangs its head on the rock. pic.twitter.com/rLfHmbmtna— Critical Jake Theory (@jakecoco) June 25, 2021

Almost everyone found the meme hilarious. One user termed it brilliant and said this was the best laugh he has had for some time.

That’s the best laugh I’ve had in some time! Brilliant— TheBigFerret (@tesla007) June 25, 2021

Finding the theory hilarious, people posted witty comments in the replies to the tweet. Some users also tried their hands on taking the theory further. One such person wrote that the theory was not finished and after banging its head, the mosquito would get a concussion causing memory loss. The mosquito would wake up thinking of itself as a horse and neigh.

You didn't finish.…bangs it's heads on the rock, gets a concussion and passes out. Wakes up with with memory loss and starts to neigh. It believes it's now a horse. — INDABOSKI!! (@I_rep_Ace) June 26, 2021

It wakes up in a horse-drawn cart. Another passenger says, "Hey you, you’re finally awake. You were trying to cross the border, right? Walked right into that Imperial ambush, same as us, and that thief over there. Damn you Stormcloaks. Skyrim was fine until you came along."— Auracle (@AuracleDMG) June 26, 2021

However, a Twitter user pointed out that the viral theory was actually from an old meme. Another user said that it was an old Czech joke.

you ripped it off a meme from years ago, but hilarious nonetheless pic.twitter.com/1eb1NXWE9n— Fizeek$ (@FizeekMoney) June 25, 2021

Methods of killing mosquitoes make their way to viral memes on social media as mosquitoes remain a problem troubling people in tropical countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here