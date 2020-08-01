Man’s 'Jugalbandi' With His Melodious Dog Has Struck a Chord With the Internet

It does not happen every day that you come across videos wherein a dog and a human are seen humming the same tunes. In a video that will blow your mind away, a man can be seen rehearsing some classical tunes and his dog can be heard matching the same too.

The video has been going viral ever since it was shared online. Rohit Nair, who happens to be a comedian and writer, and his dog Zoe are seen singing what they call as 'Raag bhaokaar'.

Till now, the clip has been liked by more than 17 thousand people and has been shared by over 24 thousand people in less than two days' time.

The 49 seconds clip has got the netizens to lose their calm by the sheer fun element in it. Majority of the people in the comments have dropped in laugh out loud emojis and ‘Haha’.

People have also tagged their friends along with funny comments. Some of them have also commented on Zoe’s talent and cuteness.

In the past too Rohit has shared a video in which he is seen doing something similar with his furry friend.

He captioned the video as, "When we are not discussing politics, Zoe and I do a bit of singing. Presenting to you Snoop Dog and Sobertooth - together we are the Howl Sisters. (Lyrics thoda gadbad, but Zoe got it right)."