2-MIN READ

Man's Laptop Comes Crashing Down After Co-passenger Reclines Seat, Gets Response from Airline

Image tweeted by @HardFactorPat / Twitter.

A Delta Air Lines passenger vented out his anger online after his laptop was damaged midair as the passenger sitting in front of him reclined their seat.

The Independent reported that the commuter was flying from Austin to Los Angeles when the mishap took place.

Patrick Cassidy, a blogger for the Barstool Sports used the website and his Twitter handle to explain the incident and file a complaint.

An annoyed Cassidy tweeted a photo of his MacBook, whose half-screen appeared shattered. He also informed how it was destroyed when the person sitting in front of him, decided to lean back.

He complained, "people that fully recline on airplanes have no souls".

Delta Airlines official Twitter responded to Cassidy's complaint tweet by proposing him 7,500 bonus miles along with a justification that left the already furious passenger fuming further.

Cassidy shared his opinion of the offer made to him by Delta.

Cassidy also explained that on the flight, the attendant in charge was "least bothered" even as his “livelihood” was snatched by the reclining seat.

Frequent flyers and Twitter pundits had their say.

The incident came to light days after a video became widespread online and launched a fiery discussion among netizens on reclining on a flight.

Cassidy’s twitter thread has attracted varied response. If some called for the removal of reclining seats, some others blamed Cassidy for placing his laptop just in close proximity of the tray table in front of him.

Many also encouraged him to pursue the matter with Delta airlines to claim full damages.

Cassidy also shared the entire episode on his blog.

