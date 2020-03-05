Man's Laptop Comes Crashing Down After Co-passenger Reclines Seat, Gets Response from Airline

A Delta Air Lines passenger vented out his anger online after his laptop was damaged midair as the passenger sitting in front of him reclined their seat.

The Independent reported that the commuter was flying from Austin to Los Angeles when the mishap took place.

Patrick Cassidy, a blogger for the Barstool Sports used the website and his Twitter handle to explain the incident and file a complaint.

An annoyed Cassidy tweeted a photo of his MacBook, whose half-screen appeared shattered. He also informed how it was destroyed when the person sitting in front of him, decided to lean back.

@Delta small note for the suggestion box, maybe have a little warning sign or someway to prevent my laptop from being destroyed when the person in front of me reclines their seat. pic.twitter.com/QHmphXiDhH — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

He complained, "people that fully recline on airplanes have no souls".

People that fully recline on airplanes have no souls https://t.co/zwYsbcxjnx — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 27, 2020

@Delta let me know who I can email about this? You’ll know it’s me because the bottom of the email will read “sent my from iPhone” — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 26, 2020

Delta Airlines official Twitter responded to Cassidy's complaint tweet by proposing him 7,500 bonus miles along with a justification that left the already furious passenger fuming further.

Goodness! Did you speak to a gate agent or Red Coat about the damage when you got off the plane? If not, you can write in to https://t.co/ZXiM0tPQ0k to have someone evaluate the damage & reach out to you. HWG — Delta (@Delta) February 26, 2020

Cassidy shared his opinion of the offer made to him by Delta.

Update: @Delta is giving me the equivalent of a $75 gift card and an explanation that you would give a six year old. Cool. pic.twitter.com/etGLUXOOjs — Pat Cassidy (@HardFactorPat) February 29, 2020

Cassidy also explained that on the flight, the attendant in charge was "least bothered" even as his “livelihood” was snatched by the reclining seat.

Frequent flyers and Twitter pundits had their say.

Rapid "crash mode" seat recliners are THE worst people. — Michael Fisher (@theMrMobile) February 28, 2020

Nobody should be allowed to recline on an airplane. It only causes issues. — Randall Kanna (@RandallKanna) February 27, 2020

Am I the only one to think this is not the airline's fault? You _tucked_ the screen into the tray storage area. Frankly, it's unsurprising that this would happen. — Hisham (@hisham_hm) February 27, 2020

I can't stand the people that recline their seats 😜 — Redskull (@RedskullPro) February 28, 2020

That would earn the “recliner” a solid knee in the lower back and punching the back of the seat for the entire flight. Seriously you have to recline that bad? — Timmy (@timothy_t21) February 27, 2020

The incident came to light days after a video became widespread online and launched a fiery discussion among netizens on reclining on a flight.

Cassidy’s twitter thread has attracted varied response. If some called for the removal of reclining seats, some others blamed Cassidy for placing his laptop just in close proximity of the tray table in front of him.

Many also encouraged him to pursue the matter with Delta airlines to claim full damages.

Cassidy also shared the entire episode on his blog.