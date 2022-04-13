Man’s Secret Tattoo On Eyelid Leaves Netizens Baffled

In today’s world tattoos have become quite common and many people have found ways to show the world how crazy their tattoos can be. There are many crazy fans of tattoos, including several celebrities, who love to get inked all over their body. Recently, a man has shared a photo on social media platform Reddit asking the users to find a secret tattoo on his body.

The man, with tattoos all over his body, challenged that the users won’t be able to find one of the tattoos. He claimed that everyone can see the designs on his face and hands, but no one could spot his secret tattoo, which is made somewhere on his face.

In the photo the man is seen staring into camera as he poses to be clicked. The tattoos on his face, forehead and nose are visible. Even he has inked some art work on his hand and arm. At first glance, almost no one can make out where the secret tattoo is, but after a careful observation it could be noticed that he has created the tattoos of open eyes on his eyelids. So it looks like the man’s eyes are open while they are closed. Many users on Reddit were baffled to notice where his secret tattoo really was.

Many believed that this was the most amazing and unique tattoo they had ever seen while others commented that insanity makes a person do such things. However, eyelid tattoo, though rare, has become a craze among tattoo lovers in recent years.

Recently, a person got so enchanted with the recent slap scandal at the Oscars Award ceremony involving Chris Rock and Will Smith that he carved the incident on his body.

