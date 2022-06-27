Man's Tweet on YouTube Getting 'Too Comfortable' With Non-skippable Ads is On-point

YouTube happens to be one of the most important social media platforms in the world. It has over 2.5 billion active users and caters to all the generations with news, vlogs, cartoons and educational material. But there is one thing which most people complain about when it comes to YouTube: advertisements. Nobody likes interruptions while watching videos and these ads cause a major hindrance. A Twitter user tweeted about the same and of course everyone agrees. “Youtube having THREE ads before a video is insane,” he wrote. Further, he added, “They getting too comfortable man someone needa stop this. [sic]” While many people were able to relate with this, there were also people who came up with the problem of age-appropriate advertisements. Have a look at the tweet:

Youtube having THREE ads before a video is insane — – (@wydccalamity) June 22, 2022

The tweet went viral in a couple of hours and even YouTube responded to the same. “hey there – this may happen w/ a certain type of ad format called bumper ads (since they’re super short, only up to 6 secs). but we appreciate your honest feedback & will be sure to share it w/ the appropriate team!,” replied YouTube. It has struck a chord with the netizens and garnered over 305K likes. Here are a few responses:

Nah when they pull this shit I stop the video and start it again until there's only one skipable ad https://t.co/MXfwjqm7gh — cbt enjoyer Shacha (@AFatMasoCat) June 23, 2022

no joke i dont go to youtube to find reviews or consume casual content anymore. i go to tiktok – shorter vid (straight forward), skippable ads and i discover new music/artist all the time https://t.co/oaYR3NUAV8 — AZWA ZUZU (@azwaamanina) June 23, 2022

You niggas can literally get AdBlock as a Chrome extension FOR FREE. https://t.co/gumhmBC7tL — Omar Little (@Teosson) June 23, 2022

This omgg then one of them is a 15 sec unskippable ad €${!{!\?\?]>\$ https://t.co/hgeeOO9lmT — BARBIA (@CROCSCHANEL) June 23, 2022

Seen these two more than my own mother https://t.co/SHbc2Sa4KO pic.twitter.com/4DpqZxLiUM — Latham (@A_Latham_) June 23, 2022

The more ads YouTube put, the less I want to subscribe to their premium option. https://t.co/ahrAfTAxSP — Wanda apologist (@CarineK) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile, earlier Elon Musk also said something about the same. “YouTube seems to be nonstop scam ads,” Musk tweeted, and followed it up with a meme on YouTube’s policy against people swearing as opposed to when there are “obvious scam ads all over their site.” The last time that Musk publicly expressed dissatisfaction with a social media platform, there was a Twitter deal on the way. People, hence, are making their demands in advance. With Musk, there’s no knowing what’s just a joke and what’s about to turn into a deal worth billions of dollars.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.