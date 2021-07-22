Man’s Twitter Thread Complaining About Parents Sending Him Money Divides Internet

In a recent episode of facing backlash on Twitter, a man has been slammed online for ranting about his parents giving him tens of thousands of dollars for his birthday and spoiling him despite him being unemployed for three years. In a 35-tweet thread on July 16, Qiaochu Yuan, with username Magnificent Adult Baby, revealed that he had taken a medium dose of acid a few days before following which he had some realizations about money. Explaining further, he writes that his mother gave him $100,000 (Rs 74, 47, 500) for his birthday last year but he resented her for that and kept his feeling suppressed.

a few days ago i took a medium dose of acid and wrote for several hours straight and admitted some things to myself, mostly about moneylet's start here: last august my mom gave me $100,000 for my birthday. i resented her for this and also suppressed the resentment — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan) July 15, 2021

The thread explained that even though he decided to figure out his financial situation on his own, he never did act on it while avoiding the topic. Yuan, who lives in an AirBnB, further explained that he procrastinated on filing his taxes before the deadline because he didn’t want to tell his parents about his financial condition so they wouldn’t feel like they failed him. He shared that after crying uncontrollably, he realized that his feelings about money are intimately tied to his feeling about his parents.

in january i had the thought that i should "figure out money and career stuff" and then i proceeded to mostly avoid the topic, occasionally tentatively having feelings about it but not in a very satisfying waythen i procrastinated on my taxes — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan) July 15, 2021

so that was progress. i learned that my feelings about money are intimately tied to my feelings about my parents. i went on to successfully avoid the topic again for another several weeksthen i had to move out of my group house — Magnificent Adult Baby (@QiaochuYuan) July 15, 2021

Eventually, he moved out of his group house and into an AirBnB where he took the acid which was followed by a 12-hour writing session that turned into a dialogue between his sober self and his self while on acid. Sharing excerpts from the conversation between his two selves, he wrote that the reason he resents his mother for sending him money is because she reminded him of that. Later, he added that the only reason he was alive despite being unemployed for the three years is because of his parents sending him money out of love. Yuan shared that his parents shelled out $1,75,000 (Rs 1,30,28,855) to provide for his good education, paying his entire tuition at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Admitting his privilege, he claimed how spoilt and sheltered he had been as well as blamed his parents for taking care of his finances. Ending his rant, he shared that his father had been holding off his retirement because he was worried about him.

However, the thread was met with much backlash and slammed by netizens who called him parasite and a monster while suggesting him to get a job and start paying them back.

This is why I’m never having children what if they end up like this parasite— Here to yell at People (@daisyb1009) July 18, 2021

Lmao you’re an absolute monster. This is crazy— anger is an energy (@ohsailorwhy) July 18, 2021

