Man's Twitter Thread on 'Guardian Angel' Who Saved Him Shows the Power of Human Connection

A Twitter user, Layke Anderson, recently shared the story of how a “guardian angel” saved him when he was about to end his life in 2018. His anecdote has an ethereal quality to it as he depicts how he met the woman who saved him only by chance and it truly captures the idea that some human experiences are beyond pure rationality. After his attempt to end his life was thwarted by the woman, he could only remember her very specific pair of earrings, “like Qing Dynasty coins”. About a year later, he met her and just “knew” that it was her.

It turned out that just when Anderson joined the woman, she had also been in the process of telling another lady about him. In the end, the two just hugged and did not say much. “I recall feeling her heart beating, and of course, the earrings… she was wearing the same exact earrings. It turned out she was Australian, and in the UK for work. She was sat with another lady, someone she’d only just met, and had been telling her the story of that morning,” Anderson wrote.

He ended the thread with a significant message on compassion and mental health: “In a world so saturated by choices, living lives with ever more options, we still don’t get to choose our guardian angels. But if we’re very lucky, like I was, they will find us when we need them. They’re watching, so let’s watch out for each other. Sharing this only with love. X”

Here goes… In late 2018, I tried to end my life on a tube platform. A woman saw what was happening, and stopped me. At the time, all I could remember about this woman were her earrings — like Qing Dynasty coins. I don’t recall much else to be honest, and I never told anyone. pic.twitter.com/P9drDspRIh — Layke Anderson (@LaykeAnderson) June 6, 2022

Commenters found their hearts full after reading the anecdote. People shared their own experiences of similar struggles and were eager to support each other.

Glad we’re here talking about this. I’ve been hanging out at giving-up cafe more and more. I’ve decided to walk out and see what’s about today. Let’s support each other — Scott Jonathon (@jonathonscottok) June 7, 2022

Wow.. this has had me in bits. I wouldn't talk about my situation in Public, I just don't have the guts and the scene already judges us enough, but these stories give me so much joy. I hope you're better now… — Larris (@leeharrisdj) June 7, 2022

I appreciate your story.

I too believe in #GuardianAngels Several years back, I went down into the Toronto subway & was also thinking of jumping on the tracks. A street performing was playing this song & I stopped in my tracks..https://t.co/2l9rbwdJA5 — Bobby X (@CasablancaRic) June 7, 2022

Small joys are perhaps never small.

DISCLAIMER:THIS NEWS PIECE MAY BE TRIGGERING. IF YOU OR SOMEONE YOU KNOW NEEDS HELP, CALL ANY OF THESE HELPLINES: AASRA (MUMBAI) 022-27546669, SNEHA (CHENNAI) 044-24640050, SUMAITRI (DELHI) 011-23389090, COOJ (GOA) 0832- 2252525, JEEVAN (JAMSHEDPUR) 065-76453841, PRATHEEKSHA (KOCHI) 048-42448830, MAITHRI (KOCHI) 0484-2540530, ROSHNI (HYDERABAD) 040-66202000, LIFELINE 033-64643267 (KOLKATA)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.