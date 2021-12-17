WATCH: Man's Wholesome Reaction to Finding Christmas Cookies Left by Family for Delivery Guys

It is nearly Christmas time and the mood is festive all around. It’s natural that social media platforms too are lit up with Christmas-related posts much like the Christmas trees in our homes. A video posted on Instagram which shows a delivery driver’s reaction to finding a cookie tray outside the house is going viral. The heartwarming post has now left people smiling and chances are it’ll have the same effect on you too.

Delivery drivers from companies like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Zomato labour tirelessly to deliver the items we need to make the holidays magical. And it may be a holiday season for us, but it isn’t exactly the time to relax for the delivery personnel. Very often now, we see photographs of overflowing treats left for delivery drivers on social media. And we read headlines about viral doorbell cameras capturing drivers’ responses to treats left along their routes.

This video is equally heartwarming. It opens to show a text that reads, “We left a tree of Christmas cookies out for all the hard working delivery drivers. Watch till the end!” The delivery man is seen approaching a home’s porch in the video. Soon after, he notices the cookies, which are hidden in the frame. The expression on his face when he sees them is priceless.

Have a look at the video here:

These adorable and thoughtful ideas that involve leaving refreshments out for drivers doing rounds around neighbourhoods inspire others to do similar thoughtful stuff, too. With ideas like these, these delivery persons that work overtime get a sense of happiness, and realise how much they are valued for what they do. These gestures are especially touching during the holiday season but can prove to be an excellent way to express gratitude all around the year.

“Love this!” wrote an Instagram user. “Thank you! This made my day!!!” posted another. “This guy is so thankful,” expressed a third.

