Man's Worst Nightmare Comes True When He Finds Broken Window in Flight from Canada to Montreal

We all wish for a safe and secure flight every time we board a plane. A passenger Karl Haddad, 20, has wished the same before boarding a flight from Toronto to Montreal.

However, his journey turned out to be a near escape nightmare of a lifetime. He narrated his ordeal in a TikTok video, sharing the incident with his followers. Karl was flying in an Air Canada flight on his way to Montreal and was sleeping with his head against the window. When he woke up, he was shocked to find a crack on the window from outside.

Scared by the large crack, he quickly drew the attention of a flight attendant, who called in the captain. The entire incident was also captured in a video.

Talking to Buzzfeed about the incident, Karl mentioned that since he was on a 27-hour long journey, he slept soon after boarding the flight. Talking about the incident, he said, “I poked at it a little bit to see if it was a big crack. I had a mini heart attack for about 10 minutes.”

The crack also moved on touching. The flight attendant also asked him to poke the window for her assurance and she too called it ‘pretty bad’. However, when the captain stepped in to inspect the window, he assured the passenger that the crack was not an urgent problem and the flight would land as soon as possible at Montreal.