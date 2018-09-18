GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Manto's Real-Life Daughters Flown in From Islamabad to Attend Screening of the Urdu Writer's Biopic

Nusrat and Nuzhat seemed happy to be present for the screening of their father's biopic.

Rakhi Bose | News18.com@theotherbose

Updated:September 18, 2018, 2:56 PM IST
As the much-awaited Nandita Das directed and Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Manto is set for release this week, the daughters of Saadat Hasan Manto - the eponymous writer on whom the film is based - arrived in Mumbai to attend a special premiere of the film.

Nuzhat and Nusrat Manto are the two daughters of the Urdu writer who wrote prolifically on social and political issues of his time and is noted for his works such as Toba Teg Singh, Thanda Gosht among others.

The daughters arrived in Mumbai on Monday after a concerted effort by director Das through the Indian High Commission in order to bring the writers' family here. However, his eldest daughter could not make it.

Nevertheless, a beaming Das posted images of the event on social media, looking clearly overjoyed.




Actress Rajshri Deshpande, who was much appreciated for her role as Subhadra in Anurag Kashyap's recent Netflix series Sacred Games, also shared photos spending time with the two.




The Islamabad residents were not the only ones to attend the star-studded screening. Several Bollywood actors such as Shabana Azmi, Rekha, Prateek Babbar, Imtiaz Ali and many others were in attendance.
