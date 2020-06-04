BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
2-MIN READ

Map of All 50 States in US Participating in 'Black Lives Matter' Protests Goes Viral

Image credit: Twitter

Image credit: Twitter

George Floyd's death sparked deep-seated anger among Americans regarding police killings and systemic racism and led to nearly two weeks of protesting.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 4, 2020, 5:22 PM IST
Share this:

Even as the United States sees its second week of protests since the killing of George Floyd, an image of all 50 states participating in the protests is bringing cheer on social media.

On Wednesday, CNN broadcast a news report in which it showed that all 50 states had participated in the protests since the killing of Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Not just 50 states but several other countries also took part in the 'Black Lives Matter' protests. The news broke a day after police forcibly removed protesters from outside the White House on Tuesday using tear gas so that President Donald Trump could go to the nearby church for a photo-op.

But despite retaliation, protesters found joy when Derek Chauvin, jailed Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, was newly charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday.

The added charge, defined under Minnesota law as unintentionally causing another person’s death in the commission of a felony offense, can carry a sentence of up to 40 years, 15 years longer than the maximum sentence for third-degree murder.

Jubilant protesters took to social media to celebrate the victory and the fact that all states in the US supported the cause of anti-racism. One user wrote, "You can't get all 50 states to agree on ANYTHING, but all 50 states are protesting racism. Never seen that in my entire life, so there is HOPE."

George Floyd's death sparked deep-seated anger among Americans regarding police killings and systemic racism. Despite curfews and thousands of arrests from across US, protesters have continued to occupy streets to demand an end to racism in the police force.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading