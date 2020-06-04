Map of All 50 States in US Participating in 'Black Lives Matter' Protests Goes Viral

Even as the United States sees its second week of protests since the killing of George Floyd, an image of all 50 states participating in the protests is bringing cheer on social media.

On Wednesday, CNN broadcast a news report in which it showed that all 50 states had participated in the protests since the killing of Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Not just 50 states but several other countries also took part in the 'Black Lives Matter' protests. The news broke a day after police forcibly removed protesters from outside the White House on Tuesday using tear gas so that President Donald Trump could go to the nearby church for a photo-op.

But despite retaliation, protesters found joy when Derek Chauvin, jailed Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter, was newly charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday.

The added charge, defined under Minnesota law as unintentionally causing another person’s death in the commission of a felony offense, can carry a sentence of up to 40 years, 15 years longer than the maximum sentence for third-degree murder.

Jubilant protesters took to social media to celebrate the victory and the fact that all states in the US supported the cause of anti-racism. One user wrote, "You can't get all 50 states to agree on ANYTHING, but all 50 states are protesting racism. Never seen that in my entire life, so there is HOPE."

When was the last time you seen ALL 50 states do ANYTHING together??? https://t.co/pudOC5dIy4 — ~BOUNCING CREATURE~ (@JuulTronics) June 2, 2020

IT TOOK ALL 50 STATES, THE AMISH, KPOP STANS, 13 OTHER COUNTRIES, WITCHES, ANONYMOUS, THE LGBT COMMUNITY, CELEBRITIES, STAN TWITTER, PEOPLE OF COLOR, WHITE ALLIES & BATMAN TO GET 2ND DEGREE MURDER AND THE THREE COPS ARRESTED AND WE HAD THE PRESIDENT & MILITARY AGAINST US, MY GOD — ♛ BLM ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️‍🌈♛ (@rauhling_bizzle) June 3, 2020

All 50 states plus 18 countries participated in #BlackLivesMatter protests as of today making it the largest civil rights movement in world history wow — Rob Mackintosh (@GianoGionni) June 3, 2020

When all 50 states are protesting the same issue, the government should realize they are the problem — JcClappzs SZN ➐ (@jcriccoo) June 3, 2020

You can't get all 50 states to agree on ANYTHING, but all 50 states are protesting racism.



Never seen that in my entire life, so there is HOPE. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 3, 2020

It isn’t just all 50 states. The whole world is protesting the murder of George Floyd and numerous others before him. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/65ZET5Y87Z — LiA (@LibsInAmerica) June 3, 2020

George Floyd's death sparked deep-seated anger among Americans regarding police killings and systemic racism. Despite curfews and thousands of arrests from across US, protesters have continued to occupy streets to demand an end to racism in the police force.

