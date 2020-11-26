'Maradona in Kolkata': Nostalgic Fans Share Pictures from Football Legend's Visit to City of Joy

Many will remember the way Maradona swayed, slithered and slalomed during his epochal World Cup triumph in 1986 in Mexico. A lot many in the 'City of Joy' will recall how a little bulky version of Maradona huffed and puffed during a charity football game here three years ago. The Argentine legend, who was 57 when he came here, had managed to dribble, show glimpses of his deft left foot and even crooned Spanish songs, as he sweated it out with a bunch of school children and bid them adieu with a promise to "bring football" to India.

In December 2017, he turned up in shorts, enjoyed every bit of the maddening attention even though the gruelling session literally drained him as he was seen drenched in sweat, pouring water on his head. This was his second visit to the city of joy. He had earlier visited Kolkata in 2008 when thousands of fans gathered to welcome him past midnight at the airport.

After the news of Maradona's death on Wednesday, people of Kolkata were nostalgic about his visit to the city and remembered how almost the entire city erupted in celebrations to welcome to football legend. Pictures of Maradona in the city soon started circulating on Twitter. Take a look as people remember the legend:

When Diego Maradona came to Calcutta. pic.twitter.com/vbNV2E3Ec6 — RIP Diego (@MarginalScribb1) November 25, 2020

Maradona in Kolkata. With Dada .Another frame to cherish. Rest in Power, King! https://t.co/WhxE2YMvrU pic.twitter.com/pPeOpl3mXd — বাতাস || Batash (@BatashSakta1) November 25, 2020

Maradona in my city Kolkata (India) at the Mohan Bagan pitch in 2008. The children are in heaven.... pic.twitter.com/uk5MKDnQm6 — Vijay Prashad (@vijayprashad) November 25, 2020

With World Legend Maradona, in Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata on 6/12/2008...Myself & Bablu (Subrata Bhattacharya) was the Coaches of one team. Swapan Ball was the Manager.Kareem Bensharifa was the Coach of other Team. pic.twitter.com/vg2D4GFhYY — shabbir ali (@coachshabbir) November 21, 2020

Last Maradona tweet for the day. Here he is in a packed stadium of tens of thousands in Kolkata in the footballing backwater of India, then ranked 144th in the world. Can't think of many sportspersons who enjoyed this level of truly global adoration. Photo h/t @the_hindu pic.twitter.com/uuCFcyw7H3 — Rahul Kalvapalle (@Kalvapalle) November 25, 2020

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Diego Maradona, passes away. An unfortunate day for the world of sports. Sharing a picture of him from his visit to Kolkata as a tributeMay his soul Rest in Peace#ripmaradona #Maradona pic.twitter.com/8r5La3vfIm — FIRHAD HAKIM (@FirhadHakim) November 25, 2020

Maradona in Calcutta, 2008. Possibly the only other person who'd ever come close to getting this much love in this city is Sourav Ganguly, but no one else. #Maradona60 pic.twitter.com/PTY7gFzJaT — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) November 25, 2020

Maradona. Kolkata 2008.King everywhere he went. pic.twitter.com/UmZPmYzuC7 — Ola Terrorist (on loan to AC Milan) (@CopterMUFC) November 25, 2020

I spent some time in West Bengal many years back wherein people in the tiniest of the lanes in Kolkata still discussed and adored him. What a legend. Cricket was second to Maradona there. #RIPMaradona pic.twitter.com/Z2JpTvC9ds — Aritra (@Aritra_7) November 25, 2020

A shockwave rippled through the footballing world as Argentina legend Diego Maradona passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday. Lionel Messi said Diego Maradona may have passed away but he is eternal and that he would always keep with himself the beautiful moments he had with him. Brazilian legend Pele said he had lost a great friend while Cristiano Ronaldo called him an "unparalled magician". Maradona, regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986, the pinnacle of an illustrious career. One of the most famous moments of his career was his 'Hand of God' goal.

(With inputs from PTI)