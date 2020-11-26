Maradona's Impromptu Warm-up Jig in 1989 UEFA Cup is Why He's Considered the GOAT of Football

Argentine football player Diego Maradona was a league of his own.

Regarded as one of the greatest of the game, Maradona's departure came as a shocker to his fandom across the world.

Maradona left behind a myriad of memories and memorable moments for fans who paid tribute to the sportsman with artwork, videos, photos and anecdotes on social media.

From celebrating his "Hand of God" goal in 1986 to reliving gold interviews-- Maradona's demise to cardiac arrest at the age of 60 felt like a personal loss to many.

While the fans understandably mourned their hero's death, a video started doing the rounds on microblogging site Twitter on Thursday that truly captured the kid in Maradona having some fun in the playground.

The video that's gone viral is all the way back from 1989 during the pre-match warm-up ahead of the semi-final clash against Bayern in the UEFA Cup.

As other players sprinted around doing their thing, Napoli's Maradona gave the world an impromptu musical performance as "Live is Life" blasted on the speakers in a packed stadium.

Undone shoelaces, a carefree Maradona juggled the football with his head, knees and shoulders while keeping his dancing shoes on and a smile on his face.

"I can't imagine how it feels to be so comfortable in your skin, so effortlessly centred and balanced, so *present* in your own body. I don't feel like that walking along the pavement, never mind juggling a football with untied laces. It's a whole different way of being a human," wrote a Twitter user in response to the viral video.

I won’t be the only person to post this. Diego Maradona’s warm up prior to the 1989 UEFA Cup Semi Final. Just breathtaking https://t.co/Q9WI9D7gcf — Elis James (@elisjames) November 25, 2020

This was a sentiment shared by all who gave Maradona a fitting tribute.

Great clip. It really shows how he played with his heart, his hips, his balls. Football was an art and a dance to him. Maradona on the ball was a thing of beauty. He expressed himself with a ball the way poets do with a pen. RIP. https://t.co/GB4fpHDhgB — Coileáin Ó Laighin (@MRCPVL) November 25, 2020

When you do what you love, the universe dances to your tunes. #Maradona #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/CVTjOxM28R — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) November 25, 2020

This is a visual, athletic and musical representation of flow. When you see it you know it. He’s totally at one with the ball hence his total ability to dance with the ball in his games. RIP to #maradona- one of the greatest of all time. https://t.co/KDBJrNexfg — Shervin (@shervin) November 25, 2020

We will never forget this dance 💔😞 #Maradonapic.twitter.com/Mx9oS9rGM4 — Leo Messi (@Messi0fficial10) November 26, 2020

