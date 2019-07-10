Marathi Actor, Dressed as Lord Krishna, Takes #BottleCapChallenge on TikTok

Since Farabi Davletchin, a Taekwondo fighter and instructor, initiated the #BottleCapChallenge we have seen a number of celebrities taking up the challenge and posting it on their respective social media accounts.

A new version of the #BottleCapChallenge was shared by a TikTok user @VaibhavShetkar in which we can see Marathi actor Ajinkya Raut taking up the challenge.

In the video, one can see Ajinkya Raut dressed as Lord Krishna and taking up the challenge.

But there is a catch, instead of using his feet, he tips off the cap with his hand.

From celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and John Mayer to automotive enthusiasts have been participating in the #BottleCapChallenge which involves screwing the cap of a bottle loose with a swift movement of leg or car.

Recently, Justin Beiber's wife, Hailey Baldwin passed on the challenge to American model and media personality, Kendall Jenner.

The Jenner sister, however, added her own twist to it and knocked the challenge out of the park.

On Monday, the 23-year-old, took to Instagram to share a clip of herself untwisting a loosely shut bottle cap without using her hands while riding a jet ski.

She captioned it, “you asked for it @haileybieber ..”

Former India Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who recently announced his retirement from International Cricket, gave a cricketing touch to the “BottleCapChallenge”.

In the video shared by the ace Indian cricketer, Yuvraj can be seen playing with a tennis ball and he hits the bottle where the cap is placed.

The post reads, “Here’s my version of the #bottlecapchallenge .

The challenge goes out to @brianlaraofficial @shikhardofficial @chrisgayle333 and @sachintendulkar who has to take this challenge as a left hander 😎”

The left-handed batsman has nominated Brain Lara, Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar and Chris Gayle for #BottleCapChallenge.