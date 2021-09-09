Marathi 'Bella Ciao' Wants You to 'Vaccine Lene Jao' and Money Heist Fans Approve

The much-anticipated season of the popular Netflix drama La Casa De Papel, popularly known as Money Heist, was finally released on Friday, putting show’s fans’ fears to rest. Money Heist gave its viewers a weekend surprise, keeping them glued to their screens until the very last second of the first episode. And what was more hooking than the series itself was the song Bella Ciao. Now, a group of musicians, capitalising on the Money Heist trend, have repurposed the famous song to promote awareness.

The globe has been humming to the tunes of Bella Ciao, a song originally sung in protest by Italian farmers, since the onset of the Money Heist phenomena. Keeping up with the trend, a band provided a Marathi rendition Las Ghya of the classic song Bella Ciao with a Covid-19 touch.

Las Ghya was uploaded on YouTube by the channel Khas Re TVon September 5. The video has garnered over 467,642 views on the platform till now and has received 60k likes. You can hear the lead singer, Omkar Navate singing in Hindi and English as well. “The third wave has been announced, get vaccinated… get vaccinated," can be heard in the beginning of the song. This 2.30-minute song underlined the need of vaccination.

Watch this video:

All the performers in the video took to the streets wearing the show’s distinctive red jumpsuits and La Casa De Papel Salvador Dal masks, asking people to be vaccinated. The song appears to have been shot in a variety of locales. They artists appear to be holding boards with mimes and slogans in their hands.

Bella Ciao has been an inspiration for a lot of people and protestors. During the farmers’ protest last year in India, a 28-year-old Poojan Sahil rendered the Punjabi version of this song, which echoes with the screams of protesting farmers.

However, even the Mumbai Police couldn’t resist putting on a musical show for the public, playing the popular and catchy tune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here