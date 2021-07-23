Marathon Runner Living Without Stomach, Colon and Gallbladder

It is important for athletes to eat nutritious food and digest it to give their best performance in the games. However, there is an athlete who jokingly describes himself as ‘empty inside’ and he literally is. Over the years, 36-year-old Juan Dual was forced to get his stomach, colon, rectum, and gallbladder removed due to a genetic disorder. Overcoming all the odds and problems, he has learned to live without them and inspiring others to never give up no matter what happens in life.

At the age of 13, Juan was diagnosed with a hereditary condition called ‘familial multiple polyposis’ as he was suffering from a genetic disease — colon adenocarcinoma. The disease was the reason for the death of most of his family members. His grandmother and an uncle died of colon adenocarcinoma. His father also went under surgery to avoid the same.

At the age of 19, Juan underwent a tough operation to have his colon and rectum removed. By the time he reached the age of 28, the disease started affecting his stomach and his stomach was also removed after a surgery. This reduced his weight rapidly and he remained just 57 kg.

As the disease continued to affect his body parts, he also had to remove the gallbladder from the stomach in the next surgery to stop the spread of the disease. So many surgeries reduced his body weight. Juan, who was once 106 kg, was reduced to only 50 kg.

After multiple serious surgeries, Juan decided to accept the invitation of some friends of his parents and travelled to Japan. He didn’t know how to speak Japanese, so he used to spent most of his time walking with the dog. One day, the dog pulled harder, and Juan realized that he could still jog, and he started to do just that. From here Juan chose his path of living life to the fullest and face all the difficulties. Later, he went to a small hill village in England. He used to spend his time running and exercising on the hills. People used to be surprised to see him running in such a situation.

Juan took the help of a nutritionist and learnt how to maintain the energy level in his body. Due to a lack of stomach, his brain does not get the signal of hunger. In such a situation, Juan makes a timetable for himself to eat. Since his food is not digested and does not store energy, he has to eat food again and again.

In just 8 months after his last operation, Juan started running in the marathon. After this, he started training in mountain running. Juan explains that these activities inspire him to live life.

