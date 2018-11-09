Margaret Atwood Just Helped Out a Student With Her Homework Essay on 'The Handmaid's Tale'

My crazy English teacher is making us write essays on #TheHandmaidsTale tale where we are supposed to answer why @MargaretAtwood put the theme of power and control in the book. We do not have telepathy with @MargaretAtwood so I guess twitter is a close second... Helpppp!!! — Momchil Gavrilov (@GavrilovMomchil) November 8, 2018

Because it's in the world. (It's not just women who are controlled in the book.. it's everyone except those at the top. Gilead is a theocratic totalitariansim, not simply a Men-have-power Women-do-not world. Lower status men are told when and who marry, eg.) https://t.co/FDQJhe0eN4 — Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) November 8, 2018

Students of English literature would relate to the struggles faced by many while studying the subject. Therefore, it was no surprise when a student took to social media to seek guidance for an essay she was supposed to write for class on Margaret Atwood's book 'The Handmaid's Tale'.What was surprising, however, was the fact that the Man Booker Prize-winning author and poet responded to the tweet and actually answered the student's question!The student, who goes by the Twitter handle Momchill Gavrilov, posted on the microblogging site on Tuesday that she had been asked to write an essay on the book by her teacher and she had no idea how to go about it. The question she was suppose to answer in the essay was why Atwood chose to put themes of power and control in the celebrated work.To everyone's delight, Atwood responded by saying that she included the aspect of power in the book because it was so prevalent in society. She further clarified that it was not introduced in order to show that the fictional 'Republic of Gilead', the premise of Atwood's dystopic novel was a totalitarian society and not simply one where men had more power than women. She clarified that the theme of power ran through the centre of the plot and is seen to afflict poeple despite their gender.The Canadian literary stalwart's response has sent the geeks and the bookworms of the Twitterverse into a tizzy with many appreciating the author's encouraging response.Well, it's safe to say that the hearts of all students who saw this hearts grew two sizes at this incredibly sweet gesture by the celebrated writer, especially those studying English.