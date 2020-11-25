News18 Logo

2-MIN READ

Margaret Atwood Just Showed Us Her 'Holiday Zoom Slippers' and it May Just be TMI

Margaret Atwood is in the festive spirit and now we all know it | Image credit: Twitter

Margaret Atwood is in the festive spirit and now we all know it | Image credit: Twitter

At 81, Margaret Atwood, the Booker Prize-winning author of The Handmaid's Tale, seems to be enjoying the festive spirit to the fullest.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

We all know what it's like to end up giving out too much information about something or someone, wittingly or unwittingly. But while the murky details of our own lives may not be of any interest to sundry, the results are a lot more interesting when the same happens to someone famous. Someone like author Margaret E Atwood.

On Wednesday, a photo of Atwood, the 81-year-old Booker Prize-winning poet and writer of The Handmaid's Book, on Twitter. The photo was a screenshot of Atwood in a particularly animated moment while attending a Zoom call.

Shared by WordFest, one of Canada's foremost literary festivals, the image shows Atwood holding up her foot for the camera to show off her winter footwear. The show, which can only be described as a wooly, Santa Claus slipper, was bright red with white fluff on it.

Sharing the photo on Twitter, WordFest wrote, "Cleansing your timeline. Margaret Atwood in her holiday Zoom slippers".

The image instantly went viral with fans of the Canadian poet. With Christmas around the corner, the playful photo of Atwood seemed to the fill internet with reactions.

So much so that Atwood herself shared the image with a witty afterthought. "Hmm, maybe I shouldn’t have done this. Too much information..." the author wrote.

Fans, however, disagreed. One even wrote, "Not nearly enough information".

Atwood, who is active and popular on social media and often engages with her fans, will be appearing for an online session along with other authors for WordFest 25th anniversary. The non-profit which hosts an annual literary fest and round-the-year workshops and sessions will be moving its anniversary celebrations online for 2020 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Atwood's new book Dearly, has recently been published and the collection of poems, her first in a decade, have been receiving evocative reviews.


