Tweet of 2021? Margaret Atwood Says She is a Cat with Human Filter After Lawyer's Zoom Gaffe

The lawyer who unintentionally went viral due to his cat filter during a very serious meetinghas been noticed by one of the greatest fiction authors of her generation, Margaret Atwood. In response to the hilarious technical mishap, Atwood said she actually was a cat, but unfortunately stuck with this human mask she couldn't get rid of. Atwood, 81, maintains a very active social media life and likes to be updatedwith most pop-culture events that are making the rounds on the digital space.

I on the other hand am a cat. I just can’t get this human filter off.— Margaret E. Atwood (@MargaretAtwood) February 9, 2021

The coronavirus pandemic brought around a new digital revolution as a side effect. Most office goers, business people, even politicians and lawyers had to make their presence felt in their field by virtual meetings. Sadly, not everyone was prepared for such a huge change in life, especially those who aren’t very technologically gifted. Similar for this lawyer, who probably didn’t know someone had messed with his device just before he used it for his virtual meeting. As a result, he attended a virtual announcement on a case while looking like a cat. The person who shared this video on Twitter put an advisory that every professional should make sure if a child has been playing with their computer/tablet beforehand.

The exchange in the meeting was hilarious as the lawyer had to convince the other members, “I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” with all the seriousness and innocence in the world.Atwood banked on this hilarious conversation by emphasising how she felt more like a cat who was masquerading as a human.

Twitter responded to the literary genius’s claim with a blast of memes and jokes:

Another reason I adore Margaret Atwood, and always will. https://t.co/KtWQj760tt— ElizaCarlisle - LADY EDGEWORTH'S SECRETS out now! (@CarlisleEliza) February 11, 2021

Truer words were never spoke. https://t.co/Z0gv5GvYvK— Kendra West (@thekendrawest) February 11, 2021

Is this the tweet of the year 2021 already? https://t.co/ijKQM7W2IJ— prashant (@HrhPrashant) February 11, 2021

I have finally got the best way to introduce myself. https://t.co/LMhxQzdqvu— Aparna (@begumcat13) February 11, 2021

The internet gets out of hand very quickly https://t.co/FbZlRlbCgv— Kenzo (@rogue_kenzo) February 11, 2021

Atwood is a Canadian author who gave the world brilliant feminist dystopic fiction like the Handmaid’s Tale (1985) and Oryx and Crake (2003), both of which were Booker Prize finalised. Handmaid’s Tale received the year’s Arthur C Clarke award. Her fine portfolio, starting from 1961, includes over 18 novels, nearly a dozen non-fiction books, around ten short story collections, 18 poetry collections, couple of graphic novels, and multiple children’s books as well.