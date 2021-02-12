News18 Logo

Tweet of 2021? Margaret Atwood Says She is a Cat with Human Filter After Lawyer's Zoom Gaffe
2-MIN READ

Tweet of 2021? Margaret Atwood Says She is a Cat with Human Filter After Lawyer's Zoom Gaffe

Photo: Twitter. Margaret Atwood photo: Wikimedia Commons

Margaret Atwood photo: Wikimedia Commons

Atwood is a Canadian author who gave the world brilliant feminist dystopia fiction.

The lawyer who unintentionally went viral due to his cat filter during a very serious meetinghas been noticed by one of the greatest fiction authors of her generation, Margaret Atwood. In response to the hilarious technical mishap, Atwood said she actually was a cat, but unfortunately stuck with this human mask she couldn't get rid of. Atwood, 81, maintains a very active social media life and likes to be updatedwith most pop-culture events that are making the rounds on the digital space.

The coronavirus pandemic brought around a new digital revolution as a side effect. Most office goers, business people, even politicians and lawyers had to make their presence felt in their field by virtual meetings. Sadly, not everyone was prepared for such a huge change in life, especially those who aren’t very technologically gifted. Similar for this lawyer, who probably didn’t know someone had messed with his device just before he used it for his virtual meeting. As a result, he attended a virtual announcement on a case while looking like a cat. The person who shared this video on Twitter put an advisory that every professional should make sure if a child has been playing with their computer/tablet beforehand.

The exchange in the meeting was hilarious as the lawyer had to convince the other members, “I’m here live, I’m not a cat,” with all the seriousness and innocence in the world.Atwood banked on this hilarious conversation by emphasising how she felt more like a cat who was masquerading as a human.

Twitter responded to the literary genius’s claim with a blast of memes and jokes:

Atwood is a Canadian author who gave the world brilliant feminist dystopic fiction like the Handmaid’s Tale (1985) and Oryx and Crake (2003), both of which were Booker Prize finalised. Handmaid’s Tale received the year’s Arthur C Clarke award. Her fine portfolio, starting from 1961, includes over 18 novels, nearly a dozen non-fiction books, around ten short story collections, 18 poetry collections, couple of graphic novels, and multiple children’s books as well.


