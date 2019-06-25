'Marhaba Dubai': Twitter Chief Jack Dorsey Receives Special Stamp on His Passport in UAE
Dorsey's maiden visit to the UAE was marked by the deputy ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, launching his own Twitter account.
A special immigration stamp for Twitter chief Jack Dorsey | Image credit: Reuters/Twitter
Immigration checks at the airport are one of the more boring parts of an international trip. However, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey was in for a pleasant surprise on his visit the UAE on Monday.
Dorsey, who had cleared the immigration check without a hassle, noted something distinct an unusual stamped on his passport. apart from the regular immigration stamp, Dorsey noticed that authorities had stamped his passport with a special Twitter stamp, complete with the Twitter bird logo.
An elated Dorsey shared a photo of the new stamp on his passport on Twitter with the caption "Marhaba Dubai" in Arabic which translates to "Hello Dubai".
#TweepTour مرحباً دبي 🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/57dA5Pj4Ew— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) June 24, 2019
In just a few hours, the tweet has over 3,000 likes.
The Twitter CEO and co-founder's maiden visit to the UAE was marked by the deputy ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, Maktoum bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, launching his own Twitter account. Maktoum posted images of his interaction with Dorsey on Twitter.
"We are pleased to have hosted Twitter’s CEO and cofounder @jack on his first visit to the Middle East and the UAE. I am also pleased to have launched my new Twitter account in his presence", he wrote on Twitter. In another tweet, he wrote, "Dubai and Twitter share many aspects in common. Both stand as global hubs open for people, build bridges of understanding and dialogue among nations and represent platforms to nurture youth’s energies and creativity."
We are pleased to have hosted Twitter’s CEO and cofounder @jack on his first visit to the Middle East and the UAE. I am also pleased to have launched my new Twitter account in his presence pic.twitter.com/j916R4UUWB— Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) June 24, 2019
Dubai and Twitter share many aspects in common. Both stand as global hubs open for people, build bridges of understanding and dialogue among nations and represent platforms to nurture youth’s energies and creativity. pic.twitter.com/hdLujWWzUy— Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) June 24, 2019
There are currently roughly 4.61 million Twitter users in Dubai.
