Move Over Akshay Kumar, Mariah Carey Just Won the #BottleCapChallenge With Her Voice

Mariah Carey dealt with the #BottleCapChallenge like she deals with everything else - a boss.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 5:55 PM IST
Move Over Akshay Kumar, Mariah Carey Just Won the #BottleCapChallenge With Her Voice
Slay, queen | Image: Twitter
After Tide pods and sliced cheese, the latest everyday object to catch the fancy of netizens is the water bottle. From celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and John Mayer to automotive enthusiasts have been participating in the #BottleCapChallenge which involves screwing the cap of a bottle loose with a swift movement of leg or car.

However, taking the crown is singer Mariah Carey who seems to have uncrewed the cap of a bottle with nothing but her voice. Yes, you read that right. The Grammy-winning performer was the latest to join the list of celebrities trying on the bottle cap challenge and from the looks of it, she positively slayed.

In a video uploaded by the singer on Twitter, a stylishly turned out Carey can be seen hitting a high note just as the bottle in front of he blew its cap, as if by magic. Carey captioned the video "Challenge Accepted"

Many on social media have marveled at the video, crowning Carey the queen of the viral challenge.

Guess we have the answer to who won the #BottleCapChallenge after all. Better luck next time, Akshay Kumar.

