Move Over Akshay Kumar, Mariah Carey Just Won the #BottleCapChallenge With Her Voice

After Tide pods and sliced cheese, the latest everyday object to catch the fancy of netizens is the water bottle. From celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and John Mayer to automotive enthusiasts have been participating in the #BottleCapChallenge which involves screwing the cap of a bottle loose with a swift movement of leg or car.

However, taking the crown is singer Mariah Carey who seems to have uncrewed the cap of a bottle with nothing but her voice. Yes, you read that right. The Grammy-winning performer was the latest to join the list of celebrities trying on the bottle cap challenge and from the looks of it, she positively slayed.

In a video uploaded by the singer on Twitter, a stylishly turned out Carey can be seen hitting a high note just as the bottle in front of he blew its cap, as if by magic. Carey captioned the video "Challenge Accepted"

Many on social media have marveled at the video, crowning Carey the queen of the viral challenge.

We all know Mariah Carey is a musical genius, but it’s time we give her credit for the fact that she’s also better at being a celebrity than anyone else. https://t.co/MQzzIDryGr — MATT STEELE: Based on the Novel "Push" by Sapphire (@ItsMattSteele) July 7, 2019

She wins. She Always wins. https://t.co/JWfwMoFIS5 — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) July 7, 2019

THIS IS SO ICONICDHJDMSKS https://t.co/QerTKWQu01 — ysa (@ryejis) July 7, 2019

I AM SORRY WHAT https://t.co/oRI987048H — Camonghne Felix (@CAMONGHNE) July 7, 2019

everyone go home mariah won pic.twitter.com/R1axIDJcMj — jay (@jxvintage) July 7, 2019

Guess we have the answer to who won the #BottleCapChallenge after all. Better luck next time, Akshay Kumar.