Mariah Carey Helped a Man Propose His Partner in The Middle of Her Show

He said yes!

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 16, 2018, 5:48 PM IST
Mariah Carey Helped a Man Propose His Partner in The Middle of Her Show
Source: Twitter
We are all familiar with iconic pop star Mariah Carey. And while there are probably enough reasons already to love her, she's managed to give us another one.

During one of her recent concerts in Los Angeles, Carey stopped her performance midway and decided to surprise one of the dancers from her team. Although the dancer knew his long-time lover was watching the show, he had no idea that his partner, with the help of Carey, was about to propose in front of a huge audience.

The emotional footage from the American singer-songwriter’s ‘The Butterfly Returns’ concert was shared by Carey on Twitter on Sunday and fans immediately went gaga over it. The footage shows Carey moving backward, leaving the couple revel in their moment of love and spotlight on the stage. The video is going viral on Twitter now.

Twitter hasn't been able to stop gushing over this moment and more than that- shower their love and appreciation for Carey for supporting the gay couple.

























In 2009, Mariah Carey did a similar thing for a same-sex couple and received a lot of support and love. Clearly she has managed to spread the love.

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

