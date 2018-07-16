English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Mariah Carey Helped a Man Propose His Partner in The Middle of Her Show
He said yes!
Source: Twitter
We are all familiar with iconic pop star Mariah Carey. And while there are probably enough reasons already to love her, she's managed to give us another one.
During one of her recent concerts in Los Angeles, Carey stopped her performance midway and decided to surprise one of the dancers from her team. Although the dancer knew his long-time lover was watching the show, he had no idea that his partner, with the help of Carey, was about to propose in front of a huge audience.
The emotional footage from the American singer-songwriter’s ‘The Butterfly Returns’ concert was shared by Carey on Twitter on Sunday and fans immediately went gaga over it. The footage shows Carey moving backward, leaving the couple revel in their moment of love and spotlight on the stage. The video is going viral on Twitter now.
Twitter hasn't been able to stop gushing over this moment and more than that- shower their love and appreciation for Carey for supporting the gay couple.
In 2009, Mariah Carey did a similar thing for a same-sex couple and received a lot of support and love. Clearly she has managed to spread the love.
Also Watch
During one of her recent concerts in Los Angeles, Carey stopped her performance midway and decided to surprise one of the dancers from her team. Although the dancer knew his long-time lover was watching the show, he had no idea that his partner, with the help of Carey, was about to propose in front of a huge audience.
The emotional footage from the American singer-songwriter’s ‘The Butterfly Returns’ concert was shared by Carey on Twitter on Sunday and fans immediately went gaga over it. The footage shows Carey moving backward, leaving the couple revel in their moment of love and spotlight on the stage. The video is going viral on Twitter now.
he said yes!!!❤️ #thebutterflyreturns pic.twitter.com/L2NTAgCEwj
— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 15, 2018
Twitter hasn't been able to stop gushing over this moment and more than that- shower their love and appreciation for Carey for supporting the gay couple.
They belong together babyyy! ,,,️️ https://t.co/iBLELNYXS7
— Dano Tingcungco (@danotingcungco) July 15, 2018
This is beautiful pic.twitter.com/yFZDk4lPKy — Jules (@theguiseofsmile) July 15, 2018
MC really single-handedly destroyed descrimination against lgbt+
— Fuego's Cabinet (@GarlicSauce2) July 15, 2018
So beautiful — Sarah (@MyDahhhlingMimi) July 15, 2018
MC really single-handedly destroyed descrimination against lgbt+
— Fuego's Cabinet (@GarlicSauce2) July 15, 2018
YASSSSSSSSS CONGRATS — (@highondua) July 15, 2018
OH HONEY THE GAYS ARE S H A K I N G
— H o w i e (@hwflrsrgld) July 15, 2018
#Love ALWAYS wins Thank you #Mariah 4 being a true friend of #LGBT community️ Your #Lambily are from all diverse backgrounds & we come together with your music & love cos #WeBelongTogether — Jimbo (@AmazingAiredale) July 15, 2018
In 2009, Mariah Carey did a similar thing for a same-sex couple and received a lot of support and love. Clearly she has managed to spread the love.
Also Watch
-
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Order Food On The Go With The New App
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
-
Monday 09 July , 2018
Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Friday 13 July , 2018 Order Food On The Go With The New App
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Watch: The Week That Wasn't With Cyrus Broacha
Monday 09 July , 2018 Watch: The News That Wasn’t With Cyrus Broacha
Thursday 05 July , 2018 Wonder Woman : Kolkata Lady Ferries Passengers on a Rickshaw
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- Taimur Steals Mom Kareena's Thunder at the Airport as They Return From London; See Pics
- Second ODI: Fakhar Zaman Slams Hundred to Lead Pakistan to Another Facile Win Over Zimbabwe
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far