Mariah Carey, McDonald's Collab to Give Free Food is 'All You Want For Christmas'

Christmas and Mariah Carey go hand in hand. Her bestselling single ‘All I Want for Christmas is You’, is the biggest crowd-puller during the holiday season, with movies and malls jamming to the merry song. According to Celebrity Net Worth site, Mariah amasses a whopping $600,000 to $1 million (Rs 4 crore - Rs 7 crore) every December from the song royalties. Mariah has collaborated with McDonald’s for a sweet (literally) Christmassy treat this time which is kinda, sort of free. Right from pancakes to chocolate chip cookies, the ‘Mariah Menu’, to be launched in the US next month by the fast food giant, will be giving signature McDonald’s food items away for free. A minimum of $1 purchase on the company app is the condition. The offer will run from December 13 to December 24. “Some of my favorite memories with my kids are our family trips to McDonald’s, and of course, each of us has our go-to order. Mine is the cheeseburger, and I get it with extra pickles," CNN quoted Mariah in a statement.

Mariah’s back for the holiday season and this time, she’s bringing a whole menu with her pic.twitter.com/loeeSfe6k2— McDonald's (@McDonalds) November 10, 2021

This holiday season at @McDonalds, you’re not getting the Mariah meal… you’re getting a whole menu! Introducing The Mariah Menu: get free daily deals w/ $1 min purchase Dec. 13 to 24, only in the app dahhling! #ad pic.twitter.com/Wkz90NvMWy— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 10, 2021

The holiday menu features bestsellers like the Big Mac, McNuggets, sausage biscuit, and the Christmas queen’s favourite — cheeseburger, all which will be wrapped in festive packaging.

Many users expressed their excitement after McDonald’s announced the Christmas collaboration.

Will there be merchandise? We want tshirts, we want goodies!! we want this photo on something @MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/zoE7wMK1SL— Lamb4life (@lamb4lifee) November 10, 2021

@McDonalds ⚠️❤️‍Did you know Mariah blessed your fries in her song “More Than Just Friends” which is my favorite 2nd verse:[BIG MAC cow here I come!] pic.twitter.com/rAegi7HPnz— ✨❤️‍MariahSZN✨ (@MCsuperheroine) November 10, 2021

Mariah Carey….M C…..MC Donald's…..menuMariah Carey Donald's Menu. — Coolmath Games (@TheRealCoolmath) November 10, 2021

Last year, the brand had given out the favourite (which they believe) McDonald’s food items of popular Christmas characters. Rival Burger King had also recently launched a celebrity menu ‘Keep it Real’ featuring the actual names of three singers instead of their more popular stage names.

