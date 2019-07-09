Move Over Akshay Kumar, Mariah Carey Just Won the #BottleCapChallenge With Her Voice
Mariah Carey dealt with the #BottleCapChallenge like she deals with everything else - a boss.
Slay, queen | Image: Twitter
After Tide pods and sliced cheese, the latest everyday object to catch the fancy of netizens is the water bottle. From celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Jason Statham and John Mayer to automotive enthusiasts have been participating in the #BottleCapChallenge which involves screwing the cap of a bottle loose with a swift movement of leg or car.
However, taking the crown is singer Mariah Carey who seems to have uncrewed the cap of a bottle with nothing but her voice. Yes, you read that right. The Grammy-winning performer was the latest to join the list of celebrities trying on the bottle cap challenge and from the looks of it, she positively slayed.
In a video uploaded by the singer on Twitter, a stylishly turned out Carey can be seen hitting a high note just as the bottle in front of he blew its cap, as if by magic. Carey captioned the video "Challenge Accepted"
Challenge accepted! #bottletopchallenge pic.twitter.com/Rygijd6z5W— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 7, 2019
Many on social media have marveled at the video, crowning Carey the queen of the viral challenge.
We all know Mariah Carey is a musical genius, but it’s time we give her credit for the fact that she’s also better at being a celebrity than anyone else. https://t.co/MQzzIDryGr— MATT STEELE: Based on the Novel "Push" by Sapphire (@ItsMattSteele) July 7, 2019
She wins. She Always wins. https://t.co/JWfwMoFIS5— Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) July 7, 2019
That took me out. https://t.co/lu8Sp6udiZ— ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) July 7, 2019
THIS IS SO ICONICDHJDMSKS https://t.co/QerTKWQu01— ysa (@ryejis) July 7, 2019
Game. Set. Match. https://t.co/ifVlTJN0wB— Charles Preston (@_CharlesPreston) July 7, 2019
I AM SORRY WHAT https://t.co/oRI987048H— Camonghne Felix (@CAMONGHNE) July 7, 2019
everyone go home mariah won pic.twitter.com/R1axIDJcMj— jay (@jxvintage) July 7, 2019
Guess we have the answer to who won the #BottleCapChallenge after all. Better luck next time, Akshay Kumar.
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019 Was Woke and Here's Why: Inclusion of Women-Led Policies to Robotics
-
Sunday 07 July , 2019
The Earth Is Heating Up, And Little You Do Can Change That
-
Wednesday 03 July , 2019
Charulata Patel | Meet The Fan Who Has Floored Anand Mahindra & Virat Kohli
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
Live TV
Recommended For You
- An Awkward Giorgia Adriani Walks Away Even As Arbaaz Khan Shouts Her Name Twice, Watch Video
- Yuvraj Singh Adds New Dimension to Bottle Cap Challenge
- Mozilla Firefox Premium to Offer Ad-Free Browsing, Cost $4.99/Month
- BCCI Appoints Rahul Dravid as Head of Cricket at NCA
- Difference Between Avengers Endgame's 'Snap' and Spider-Man Far From Home's 'Blip' Explained
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s