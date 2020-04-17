BUZZ

Marijuana, Liquor, Toys: These Items are Listed as Essential in Lockdown in Several Countries

Representative image.

Representative image.

In USA, firearms have been listed under essential services and interestingly, the sales of the firearms have surged in the lockdown.

  News18.com
  Last Updated: April 17, 2020, 2:07 PM IST
The traffic is off the roads, markets shut and people pushed back to the confines of their homes as countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to arrest the spread of Coronavirus. Selected shops which come under the essential services, like groceries and pharmacies, have been allowed to operate amid the curbs to keep the supply of daily needs steady.

However, what is essential to who is a subjective question. Like in Australia, certain toy shops are open with the Prime Minister Scott Morrison saying that his wife had to rush to the toy shop to buy jigsaw puzzles for their children because they were “essential for their family”, according to a BBC report.

The BBC compiled a list of unexpected items from various countries that are being deemed ‘essential’ and are exempted from restrictions in the lockdown. In France chocolate shops, wine shops, butchers are some of the shops which are unexpectedly open even in the lockdown.

In USA, firearms have been listed under essential services and interestingly, the sales of the firearms have surged in the lockdown. Marijuana, too, has been exempted from the lockdown restrictions in places where it is legal. In fact, cannabis sales are touching new highs as customers across the United States and Canada stockpile weed to prepare for long spells of isolation because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In Australia, apart from toy shops, liquor outlets are open too.

Back home in India's southern state of Kerala, the government had said that individuals with alcohol withdrawal symptoms could apply for liquor pass but will have to produce a doctor's prescription for the same. However, the court stayed the order later on.

