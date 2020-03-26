Marilyn Monroe's Rare Autograph is Now Up for Auction Online

On Thursday, March 26, California-based Nate D. Sanders Auctions will preside over the sale of a 1954 autograph by the 20th-century movie idol Marilyn Monroe.

Los Angeles, 1954, a year after the release of the cult films "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes" and "How to Marry a Millionaire," Marilyn Monroe was driving out of the studio parking lot, when she had a chance encounter with a lucky fan, who asked her for her autograph and handed her his little black book.

Although she did not leave a number, the legendary American actress was more than happy to write "Love & Kisses / Marilyn Monroe" on one of the pages under the letter "M."

Bidding will start at $1,800 for the address book, which will be accompanied by a previously unpublished photograph immortalizing the meeting between the star and her admirer.

Fans of Hollywood memorabilia can sign up to take part in the auction via the following link: https://bit.ly/2wEEpaC

In September 2019, Christie's auctioned a number of iconic photographs of the actress taken by Douglas Kirkland in Beverly Hills in November 1961.

Marilyn Monroe died at the age of 36 in 1962. The same year, shortly before her suicide, she posed for photographer Bert Stern. Pictures from this session, which have been published in a book entitled "The Last Sitting" have since become famous.