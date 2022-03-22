A Piano That Speaks English and Plays World's Hardest Song Now Exists

The internet often comes up with surprises as people around the world share their unique stories. Recently, it was YouTuber Mark Rober who introduced us all to a speaking piano. Rober is an American engineer and inventor who often breaks down the science and its wonders for his subscribers.

In the 11 minute 33-second video, Rober explains how the unique piano named Chopstix could talk and play some complicated musical notes. The piano in the video is from Edelweiss which has been modified by Rober and his team so it could play Rush E and all the keys at once. Rober explained that out of the box the piano can play about 30 keys at once.

Taking his viewers behind the mechanics of the see-through piano, Rober showed how the first piano invented by Italian musician Bartolomeo Cristofori was “pretty complicated.” The YouTuber also shared how he would have made a simpler piano which would have a class one lever, where one would push the piano key there would be a full crimp in the middle and hit the string making the sound. However, that process comes with its own issues. Hence, Bartolomeo was correct when he devised that complicated setup to create the musical effect.

Talking about how Chopstix is special, Rober said that it can play itself with the help of solenoid to actuate the keys. The solenoids are placed right at the bottom of the keys so when the rod extends it is no different than someone actually playing it. With the help of solenoids one could also decide the amount of force that can be put on a key. It also helps in playing the tunes right to the fraction of time. The 88 precision solenoids allow the piano to make crude reproductions of entire bands.

The piano was then shown to play and even sing the classic Rick Astley song Never Gonna Give You Up. The video explained that the piano got its speaking ability with the help of a fourier transformer. Although Rober admitted that he is cheating a bit and making it look like Chopstix is speaking with the help of the subtitles as it allegedly spoke.

