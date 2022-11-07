Mark Ruffalo Tells Elon Musk to Get Off Twitter, Billionaire Hits Him With 'Hot Take'

Elon Musk has found himself at the centre of a storm ever since he took over Twitter. Many have spoken out against him, especially after his controversial decisions to give the blue tick to anyone for $8 and to fire about 50 per cent of Twitter’s workforce, giving rise to pressing concern about safety and misinformation. The billionaire got into a war of words with US politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez after the congresswoman called him out in a series of tweets. However, following her argument with Musk on the social media platform, she said that her Twitter “mentions and notifications conveniently” stopped working after she “[seemed] to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin.”

AOC also tweeted about how her Twitter account had been wonky since her tweet “upset” Musk. Actor Mark Ruffalo joined in, writing, “Elon. Please—for the love of decency—get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX. You are destroying your credibility. It’s just not a good look.”

Musk responded: “Hot take: not everything AOC says is [100 per cent] accurate”.

“Maybe so. That’s why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike. We need those safeguards to make sure it’s accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave,” Ruffalo replied.

Following the mass layoffs, there are fears that hate speech and misinformation could increase ahead of the US midterms, experts speaking to news agency Guardian warned.

Elon Musk got rid of 50% of an estimated 3,700 Twitter employees. The reason for concern is that most of the staff on the company’s safety and misinformation teams have been fired.

Speaking to the Guardian, Paul Barrett, disinformation and fake news expert from the New York University said that this internal chaos and sudden lack of staff who tackled misinformation has created ideal conditions for election misinformation to thrive.

