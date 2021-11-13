Mark Zuckerberg and His Metaverse Gets Trolled By Iceland Tourism

Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse is cool - but turns out Iceland is cooler. In end October, Facebook’s CEO and founder, Zuckeberg announced that the company would rebrand itself as ‘Meta.’ The tech giant said the change would bring together its different apps and technologies under one new brand (which was not FACEBOOK in all capitals). It added that the corporate structure would remain the same. CEO Mark Zuckerberg, speaking at the company’s live-streamed virtual and augmented reality conference, said the new name reflected its focus on building the metaverse. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices. On its own site, Facebook…err, Meta, describes the Metaverse as, “The metaverse will feel like a hybrid of today’s online social experiences, sometimes expanded into three dimensions or projected into the physical world. It will let you share immersive experiences with other people even when you can’t be together — and do things together you couldn’t do in the physical world. It’s the next evolution in a long line of social technologies, and it’s ushering in a new chapter for our company."

“I think we’re basically moving from being Facebook first as a company to being metaverse first,” Facebook-now-Meta’s CEO, Zuckerberg told The Verge in an interview. Zuckerberg may be the first, but he’s definitely not going to be the first to make a parody of himself and the metaverse, courtesy of Iceland’s tourism company. Posted (very ironically) on Facebook by Inspired by Iceland group, the parody video stars a discount Mark Zuckerberg explaining in the same monotonous manner about a ‘revolutionary idea’ the same way the real Zuckerberg had introduced the metaverse. In a cold and robotic voice, “Zack Mossbergsson" welcomes the audience “this very natural setting" to introduce a “not-so-new chapter in human connectivity: The Icelandverse." Mossbergsson then goes on to show how you can view the beauty of the natural world, touch real water, and hang out with people in the Icelandverse. A real whowuddathunkit moment.

The clips point out the ludicrous nature of the metaverse, with a ‘why do it virtually, when you can do it in real life?’ question. The prefix “meta" comes from Greek and means beyond, after or across. So, the portmanteau of “meta" and “universe", that is, metaverse, would connote a place that is beyond the world or the universe as we know it, one that exists in the virtual realm but feels just as real. Meta also shares its aim for the future, “Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology."

