Mark Zuckerberg Bans Trump Indefinitely and Internet Thinks Facebook is Finally ‘Enlightened’

As America and the rest of the world slowly came to terms regarding the violent mayhem that ensued when a group of pro-Trump mob invaded the US Capitol building on Wednesday night, social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook went ahead and temporarily banned Donald Trump from using his account amid charges of the President's efforts to incite the violence in the US capital. His account on Instagram also stays blocked for the time being.

While earlier banned, Trump's twitter account was restored in 24 hours stating that the president had violated its rules of service by inciting violence. However, Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook adopted a broader ban, saying Trump’s account would be offline until after Biden’s inauguration.

In a statement, Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that the ban, which was announced Wednesday for 24 hours, was extended because of Trump's "use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

Snapchat also confirmed on Thursday that it locked Trump out of the photo sharing platform amid concerns over his dangerous rhetoric.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he wrote.

Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

The news of the President's account ban received a lot of mixed reactions from netizens. While some thought the ban was right on time, even a bit late, a few thought it was wrong on the social media platform to curb anyone's 'free speech'.

Trump is already back on Twitter. Only a 12 hour suspension.It’s a strange day when Facebook looks more enlightened — Dr. Jonathan Foley (@GlobalEcoGuy) January 8, 2021

Some are ecstatic (for the wrong reasons) over #facebook banning #trump while others are furious (for the right reasons). if a huge mega corporation decided to suppress liberal thought there would be a much different reaction from that group. Its strictly about your beliefs. — Urban Avenger RLSH (@UA_RLSH) January 8, 2021

We spotted at least one joke in all this.

Trump should make his own Facebook — adrian (@adriancw153) January 8, 2021

This too. although we couldn't determine whether its a joke or the tweet was serious.

I wished President Trump would make his own news channel. And make his own Facebook type format a lot of people would follow him — Mike (@Mike71158480) January 8, 2021

#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy @Facebook 's Zuckerberg suspended Trump from its platform. Belated yes, but nonetheless decisive in that it's indefinitely. Why, here's good ole Jack Dorsey of @Twitter unmoved by all the direct assault on America's democracy. Is he waiting for an encore? pic.twitter.com/WS9AEwM96Q — Jessie Torres (@molavefinds) January 8, 2021

Don’t get me wrong, Trump is the problem, but the last 4 years don’t exist without Facebook. We survived this nightmare once, barely.If something isn’t done about misinformation on social media, specifically Facebook, we might not survive the next Trump — Ricardo Franco (@ricfranco) January 8, 2021

Nice the @jack and Mark Zuckerberg are making some gestures about keeping Trump off #Facebook and #Twitter, but can someone please separate him from the #nuclearcodes? — Terry Gamble Boyer (@BoyerTergam) January 8, 2021

Some believed the ban on social media was also one of the reason the President finally gave into the pressure and conceded defeat in US polls.

Twitter and Facebook brazenly banned Trump, and he himself was made to make what is essentially a groveling apology in public. Hell, the pressure even coerced a concession speech out of him, something unthinkable just a few days ago. — S. McMetal (@Triptychondrion) January 8, 2021

Now that Trump has been permanently banned from Facebook and Instagram, we can only hope Twitter follows suit. Racists don't deserve a voice. — Jada Rodriguez (@naitohana_) January 8, 2021

Some also thought there had to be a harsher way of punishing the guilty which led to the unrest in the Capitol.

So trump instigates domestic terrorism and his punishment is being banned from IG & Facebook? This country is hilariously, embarrassingly, hypocritical. Smh... — OnistlySpeaking✌ (@OnistlySpeaking) January 8, 2021

I’m sorry but Trump’s indefinite removal from Facebook and temporary suspension on Twitter are all long overdue. Countless times he has weaponized his online presence and convinced majority of American voters to desecrate and bypass the democratic process. — (@zzymond) January 8, 2021

Donald Trump is considered too dangerous for Facebook/Instagram.....but not too dangerous to still have our nuclear codes. Let that sink in. #RemoveTrumpNow — jake (@LBCJake) January 8, 2021

Trump finally bent to reality on Thursday amid growing talk of trying to force him out early, acknowledging he’ll peacefully leave after Congress affirmed his defeat.

Trump led off a video from the White House by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol.

"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country," he said. "And to those who broke the law, you will pay."