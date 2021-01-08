News18 Logo

Mark Zuckerberg Bans Trump Indefinitely and Internet Thinks Facebook is Finally 'Enlightened'
4-MIN READ

Mark Zuckerberg Bans Trump Indefinitely and Internet Thinks Facebook is Finally ‘Enlightened’

Credit: Twitter

While Trump's twitter account was restored after he removed a few rule-breaking tweets, Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook adopted a broader ban, saying Trump’s account would be offline until after Biden’s inauguration.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

As America and the rest of the world slowly came to terms regarding the violent mayhem that ensued when a group of pro-Trump mob invaded the US Capitol building on Wednesday night, social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook went ahead and temporarily banned Donald Trump from using his account amid charges of the President's efforts to incite the violence in the US capital. His account on Instagram also stays blocked for the time being.

While earlier banned, Trump's twitter account was restored in 24 hours stating that the president had violated its rules of service by inciting violence. However, Mark Zuckerberg owned Facebook adopted a broader ban, saying Trump’s account would be offline until after Biden’s inauguration.

In a statement, Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that the ban, which was announced Wednesday for 24 hours, was extended because of Trump's "use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

Snapchat also confirmed on Thursday that it locked Trump out of the photo sharing platform amid concerns over his dangerous rhetoric.

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he wrote.

Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."

The news of the President's account ban received a lot of mixed reactions from netizens. While some thought the ban was right on time, even a bit late, a few thought it was wrong on the social media platform to curb anyone's 'free speech'.

We spotted at least one joke in all this.

This too. although we couldn't determine whether its a joke or the tweet was serious.

Some believed the ban on social media was also one of the reason the President finally gave into the pressure and conceded defeat in US polls.

Some also thought there had to be a harsher way of punishing the guilty which led to the unrest in the Capitol.

Trump finally bent to reality on Thursday amid growing talk of trying to force him out early, acknowledging he’ll peacefully leave after Congress affirmed his defeat.

Trump led off a video from the White House by condemning the violence carried out in his name a day earlier at the Capitol.

"The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country," he said. "And to those who broke the law, you will pay."


