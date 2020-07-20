Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing During the Pandemic With Too Much Sunscreen and Became a Meme

Mark Zuckerberg is in the news again, but for a change it's not because he jumped up on the list of richest people, or because his company, Facebook, has been accused of leaking data and privacy concerns, again.

This time, he went surfing. Newly-surfaced photos showed Mark Zuckerberg zipping around on an electric surfboard in Hawaii, in the literal middle of the new global coronavirus pandemic, which in the USA alone, has over 3.83 million cases.

To prevent the sunburn and tan, he also lathered on sunscreen. Maybe a bit too much, like the entire tub. His face looked brighter than Batman's villain, the Joker.

The eerie likeliness between Zuckerberg and the Joker was not missed on Twitter.

Was trying to think of who Mark Zuckerberg surfing reminded me of & then it came to me pic.twitter.com/ybue3Prbkr — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) July 19, 2020

Mark Zuckerberg out here looking like the Joker on vacation pic.twitter.com/BZai7AgLlS — Carlo (@yesthatCarlo) July 20, 2020

But it wasn't The Batman villain Joker that people found a resemblance to. There were more.

Like Data from Star Trek.

Mark Zuckerberg really keeps looking more like Data from Star Trek. pic.twitter.com/Eqtc1uLJ9b — ((Fitzy)) 🐝 (@TheFknLizrdKing) July 19, 2020

Or No-Face from spirited away. (Was his white face the same brand of sunscreen that Zuckerberg uses, all along?)

No one has ever seen Mark Zuckerberg and the ghost from Spirited Away in the same room, just saying pic.twitter.com/RZ54gjcHJz — Brent Peabody (@brent_peabody) July 19, 2020

We may have missed his special guest appearance in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Mark Zuckerberg out here trying to help Aang defeat the Fire Nation. pic.twitter.com/xWVW5f3yuF — Carter (@CarterJCamann) July 19, 2020

This is exactly the number of words Mark Zuckerberg speaks in a privacy hearing against Facebook, anyway.

There's a fresh career just waiting for Mark Zuckerberg. pic.twitter.com/o56fyyiLCY — Ivica Milarić (@filmzadanas) July 19, 2020

Mimes need vacations, too. — MacGregor (@m4cgr3g0r) July 20, 2020

legend has it that every summer, Mark Zuckerberg (aka the Mime Surfer) attempts to catch a wave and until he does, his restless spirit will wander the earth for all eternity pic.twitter.com/7JBpLAzcds — Born Miserable (@bornmiserable) July 19, 2020

In summary, we'd like to agree with this tweet. We are several lost opportunities from more memes.

it should be illegal for whoever took those mark zuckerberg photos not to upload every single shot they took that day — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 20, 2020

Zuckerberg was surfing the waves with pro surfer surfer Kai Lenny, on a 12,000 Efoil board, according to the New York Post.

Even though Hawaii in the US has less 23 deaths, and less than 2 thousand recorded cases, the middle of a pandemic as the graph rises isn't probably the best time to go surfing. The only surfing he should have been doing is on his computer, from home.