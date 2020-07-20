BUZZ

2-MIN READ

Mark Zuckerberg Went Surfing During the Pandemic With Too Much Sunscreen and Became a Meme

Image credits: Twitter/@yesthatCarlo.

Mark Zuckerberg's sunscreen-laded face, and the eerie likeliness between Batman villain, the Joker was not missed on Twitter.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 20, 2020, 9:11 AM IST
Mark Zuckerberg is in the news again, but for a change it's not because he jumped up on the list of richest people, or because his company, Facebook, has been accused of leaking data and privacy concerns, again.

This time, he went surfing. Newly-surfaced photos showed Mark Zuckerberg zipping around on an electric surfboard in Hawaii, in the literal middle of the new global coronavirus pandemic, which in the USA alone, has over 3.83 million cases.

To prevent the sunburn and tan, he also lathered on sunscreen. Maybe a bit too much, like the entire tub. His face looked brighter than Batman's villain, the Joker.

The eerie likeliness between Zuckerberg and the Joker was not missed on Twitter.

But it wasn't The Batman villain Joker that people found a resemblance to. There were more.

Like Data from Star Trek.

Or No-Face from spirited away. (Was his white face the same brand of sunscreen that Zuckerberg uses, all along?)

We may have missed his special guest appearance in Avatar: The Last Airbender.

This is exactly the number of words Mark Zuckerberg speaks in a privacy hearing against Facebook, anyway.

In summary, we'd like to agree with this tweet. We are several lost opportunities from more memes.

Zuckerberg was surfing the waves with pro surfer surfer Kai Lenny, on a 12,000 Efoil board, according to the New York Post.

Even though Hawaii in the US has less 23 deaths, and less than 2 thousand recorded cases, the middle of a pandemic as the graph rises isn't probably the best time to go surfing. The only surfing he should have been doing is on his computer, from home.

