Mark Zuckerberg Finally Reveals Why He Turned into a 'Reptile' While Surfing in Hawaii

Last year, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg became the subject of several memes after his picture of surfing in Hawaii with a large amount of sunscreen slathered on his face went viral. While some compared him to a clown's face, others were reminded of French mimes. But the 36-year-old billionaire revealed the reason behind his actions during an Instagram Live discussion with the social media platform's CEO on Tuesday. Zuckerberg admitted in the live session that he really should have thought about the decision a bit more. Explaining his reason, he said that he noticed a paparazzi person following him and his family and, in order to keep him away, Zuckerberg planned on changing his appearance. With no other special tool around him, Zuckerberg decided on putting a ton of sunscreen on his face but that backfired.

The Harvard alumnus has certainly learnt his lesson considering how the picture attracted more attention than usual. Speaking about the lessons that he learnt through the incident, Zuckerberg said in the live session that no one needs to be wearing that much amount of sunscreen. He also said that there is a delta that separates how cool a person thinks they look versus how they actually look when doing these types of activities.

However, Zuckerberg has taken the memefest that his picture generated into his stride and said that he is glad people can laugh about it. Even the Facebook founder admits to have laughed at the incident and thinks that it is pretty funny, reported CNET

As much as sunscreen is essential for protecting the skin from the harmful UVA and UVB rays, going overboard might lead you to turn into a subject of memes. And in the case of Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook has realised that camouflaging one’s face with sunscreen is definitely not the way to go.

However, this is not the first time Zuckerberg has addressed the issue. According to leaked audio obtained by The Verge , the founder of Facebook had said in a company-wide Q&A session that he is not under the illusion that he looks particularly cool at any point with what he is doing.

